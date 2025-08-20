What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3? How To Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 10:40
Cartman in

Cartman in “South Park” Season 27.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

South Park Season 27 is back with Episode 3 this week after the show’s second hiatus. What time does the episode begin on cable and streaming?

After lampooning Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump (again after Episode 1) in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-skewering second episode Got a Nut on Aug. 6, South Park didn’t released a new episode last week.

Instead, South Park’s cable home Comedy Central held a South Park Day celebration and showed fan favorite episodes throughout the day and interviews with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and others at July’s San Diego Comic Con. The day wrapped up with the series’ pilot episode, which was released on Aug. 13, 1997.

In an announcement on social media on Aug. 13, South Park indicated that it would be return with Season 27, Episode 3 on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

As such, this week’s new episode will premiere on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central on cable and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Unlike the lead up to Episode 2 — featuring a short promotional clip and a pair of photos in a pair of separate posts on X — Parker and Stone have given no real indication of what Episode 3 will be about. In 15-second clip posted on X on Aug. 13 announcing South Park’s return with Episode 3 on Aug. 20, only brief clips of Episode 2 were shown.

‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 2 Attracted More Big Viewership

The South Park Season 27, Episode 2, Got a Nut — like Episode 1, Sermon on the ‘Mount — drew in big viewership for Comedy Central and Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per THR, Episode 2 attracted 6.2 cross-platform viewers across Paramount+ and Comedy Central. By contrast, Episode 1 attracted 5.9 million cross-platform viewers.

South Park Season 27, Episode 3, will air on cable on Comedy Central Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and begins streaming on Paramount+ Thursday at Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/19/what-time-is-south-park-season-27-episode-3-how-to-watch/

