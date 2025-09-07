What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain together at the net before the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images

With Aryna Sabalenka capturing the 2025 US Open Women’s Singles title on Saturday, Sept. 6, all eyes are now on the Men’s Final as New York’s Grand Slam tournament comes to a close.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the US Open Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, Sept. 7. This is their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting this year, with Alcaraz winning at the French Open and Sinner claiming victory at Wimbledon.

Sunday’s match will be the 15th head-to-head meeting between the two tennis stars. Alcaraz currently holds a 9-5 advantage overall and has won 7 of their 10 most recent encounters, according to CBS Sports. Sinner, however, enters as the reigning US Open champion after defeating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5) last year and has reached an impressive five consecutive Grand Slam finals.

ForbesJannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final

“We are two different players now,” Sinner said in his post-match interview after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime on Sept. 5. “Different confidence, too. So let’s see what’s coming. We’ve played quite a lot this year, so we know each other very well. Let’s see who’s preparing in the best possible way.”

The winner will receive $5,000,000, while the runner-up will take home $2,500,000, according to the US Open’s website.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching today’s 2025 US Open Men’s Final, including the start time, how to watch on cable and streaming, and free viewing options.

What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

The US Open Men’s Final will start at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

How To Watch The 2025 US Open Men’s Final

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning match point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 US Open Men’s Final will air live on ABC and stream on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. The service costs $29.99 per month, or you can opt for a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 per month for the first year. The price then increases to $35 per month.

How To Watch The 2025 US Open Men’s Final For Free

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy alongside Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with the Gentlemen’s Singles Runner-Up Trophy after the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Several live TV streaming services, including DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV, carry ABC and offer free trials so you can watch the US Open Men’s Final at no cost. FuboTV offers seven days free, while DirecTV provides five days and Hulu + Live TV gives you three days.

Who Won The 2025 US Open Women’s Final?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Aryna Sabalenka greets Amanda Anisimova of the United States after winning their Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Sept. 6, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1) defeated Amanda Anisimova (No. 8) in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), to defend her US Open title. Saturday’s victory marks the Belarusian tennis player’s fourth Grand Slam win and her second consecutive US Open title.