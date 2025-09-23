What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is gearing up for another exciting season, premiering tonight on NBC. Season 28 features an almost entirely new coaching lineup compared to last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in.

Two-time winner Michael Bublé is the only coach from Season 27 returning for the next installment. Joining him are former The Voice coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan returns after a three-season hiatus.

Bublé faces fierce competition this fall, as Horan was the first judge to win two consecutive seasons of The Voice (Seasons 23 and 24). McEntire also has one win under her belt (Season 25), while Snoop Dogg is still eyeing his first victory.

Back in May, Coach Bublé’s Adam David was crowned the winner of Season 27. The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made history as the first winner to advance from an instant save. Jaelen Johnston finished in second place, followed by Renzo in third. Lucia Flores-Wiseman took fourth place, while Jadyn Cree rounded out the top five.

Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about The Voice Season 28, including what time it starts, which days it will air, how to watch and the big scheduling change from last season.

What Time Is The Voice Season 28 Premiere?

The Voice Season 28 premieres on Monday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two-night premiere continues on Tuesday, Sept. 23, also at 8 p.m. ET.

When Do New Episodes Of The Voice Season 28 Air On NBC?

New episodes of The Voice Season 28 will air on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET, resuming its usual schedule with two episodes per week. (Last season, the show only aired new episodes on Mondays.)

The Voice Season 28 Release Schedule

The singing competition begins with Blind Auditions, followed by Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs rounds, culminating in the Live Shows. Check out the release schedule with air dates (announced so far) below.

Episode 1 — Blind Auditions: Airing Monday, Sept. 22

Airing Monday, Sept. 22 Episode 2 — Blind Auditions: Airing Tuesday, Sept. 23

Airing Tuesday, Sept. 23 Episode 3 — Blind Auditions: Airing Monday, Sept. 29

Airing Monday, Sept. 29 Episode 4 — Blind Auditions: Airing Tuesday, Sept. 30

Airing Tuesday, Sept. 30 Episode 5 — Blind Auditions: TBA

TBA Episode 6 — Blind Auditions: TBA

TBA Episode 7 — Battles: TBA

TBA Episode 8 — Battles: TBA

TBA Episode 9 — Battles: TBA

TBA Episode 10 — Battles: TBA

TBA Episode 11 — Knockouts: TBA

TBA Episode 12 — Knockouts: TBA

TBA Episode 13 — Knockouts: TBA

TBA Episode 14 — Knockouts: TBA

TBA Episode 15 — Knockouts: TBA

TBA Episode 16 — Playoffs: TBA

TBA Episode 17 — Playoffs: TBA

TBA Episode 18 — Live Shows begin: TBA

How To Watch The Voice Season 28

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the show on live TV streaming services that offer NBC, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

New episodes of The Voice will also be available on Peacock the day after they air. Monday episodes become available on Tuesdays, while Tuesday episodes appear on Wednesdays. Peacock subscription plans range from $7.99 to $13.99 per month.

Peacock currently offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. To sign up, visit the Peacock registration page, enter your information and create an account. Once your free trial ends, you’ll be charged according to your selected plan. Note: Peacock subscriptions automatically renew every month until you cancel.

