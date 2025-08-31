What to Expect From Solana Price in September

Solana has had a turbulent August. The token repeatedly tried to hold above $210 but failed to sustain momentum, slipping back into range. At press time, the Solana price trades near $205, down 4.5% over the last 24 hours and about 1% lower in the past week. Monthly gains remain above 13%, and the yearly trend is still positive at nearly 50%.

However, September could challenge this uptrend as on-chain and technical signals point toward potential weakness.

Supply in Profit Near Six-Month High

One of the most important metrics is the percentage of supply in profit, which measures how many coins are currently worth more than their cost basis.

This metric hit a six-month high of 96.56% on August 28 before easing slightly to around 90% now.

Solana Price And Profitability: Glassnode

History shows that such highs often precede corrections in the Solana price. On July 13, the metric touched 96% while the Solana price traded around $205, followed by a 23% drop to $158.

Again, on August 13, the metric peaked at 94.31%, triggering a 12% correction from $201 to $176. Later, on August 23, another peak at 95.13% led to an 8% slide from $204 to $187.

With the metric back near record highs, the risk of a deeper correction in the SOL price in September is increasing.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Exchange Balances Reinforce Selling Risk

That selling risk is reinforced by exchange balances. The amount of SOL held on centralized exchanges surged to more than 32 million tokens on August 28, up from under 30 million earlier in the month. Rising balances usually suggest holders are preparing to sell.

Solana Price And Balance On Exchanges: Glassnode

The correlation is clear. On August 14, when balances peaked above 32 million, the Solana price dropped 8% from $192 to $176 within days.

Now, with balances climbing again, a similar setup is forming, pointing to renewed downside pressure that could weigh on the SOL price in September.

Solana Price Pattern Suggests Bearish Setup Despite Positive History

Technicals also align with this bearish outlook. Solana is moving inside an ascending wedge on the weekly chart — a pattern that often signals weakening momentum and can lead to either a bearish continuation or reversal.

If the Solana price loses $195 and $182, the decline could extend to $160, marking another potential 15–20% pullback. Interestingly, such pullbacks were previously seen when exchange balances and supply in profit percentages spiked. A breach under $182 would even validate the bearish pattern breakdown.

Solana Price Analysis: TradingView

However, bulls still have a way to regain strength. A weekly close above $217 — the last local high — would invalidate the wedge’s bearish implication and open the way toward higher targets. Until then, the bias remains tilted downward.

This bearish technical setup comes against a backdrop of generally positive seasonality. Since 2021, Solana has delivered September gains of 29%, 5.3%, 8.2%, and 12.5%. But with supply in profit at highs and exchange balances elevated, 2025 may be the year this streak breaks.

Solana Price History: Cryptorank

Unless SOL manages a decisive close above $217, the Solana price in September could struggle, even with the positive push of historical performance and ETF-related optimism.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, this price analysis article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. BeInCrypto is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice. Always conduct your own research and consult with a professional before making any financial decisions. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/solana-price-in-september-outlook/

Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone

Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Op de grafieken van Solana ontstaan duidelijke signalen die volgens analisten wijzen op mogelijke volgende koersniveaus rond $240, $260 en in een later stadium $300. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor de komende weken verder stijgen? Solana koers volgt MVRV bands De MVRV bands van Glassnode geven een goed beeld van waar de Solana koers steun en weerstand vindt. Deze on-chain indicator vergelijkt de marktwaarde met de gerealiseerde waarde van tokens. Sinds de piek van maart 2024 heeft de +0,5σ band steeds als weerstand gewerkt. Dat betekent dat holders daar vaker winst namen, waardoor de prijs telkens terugviel. Op dit moment ligt de Solana koers rond $205, dicht bij het gemiddelde dat lange tijd als draaipunt fungeerde. Als de koers hier standhoudt, ligt de volgende zone rond de +0,5σ band bij ongeveer $275. Het feit dat dit niveau al meerdere keren een plafond vormde, maakt het tot een technisch belangrijk punt voor de komende periode. MVRV standard deviation bands help anchor expectations for $SOL. Since the March 2024 top, the +0.5σ band has acted as resistance, where profit-taking outweighed demand. Price now sits near the mean ($210). If defended, the +0.5σ band at ~$275 becomes the next test. pic.twitter.com/EC3P0ttu55 — glassnode (@glassnode) August 29, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technisch patroon geeft richtpunten voor Solana koers De bekende crypto analist Ali Martinez wees op een uitbraak uit een groot ascending triangle patroon. Dit type patroon ontstaat wanneer hogere bodems samengaan met een vaste weerstand. Uiteindelijk volgt vaak een uitbraak zodra de koers boven de weerstand breekt. Bij Solana gebeurde dat eerder rond $210. Deze zone ligt nu dicht bij de huidige koers van $200 en geldt als eerste belangrijke weerstand. Daarboven liggen volgens Fibonacci-extensies koersdoelen bij $240 en $260. Pas als die niveaus doorbroken worden, komt het bredere doel van $300 in beeld. Solana $SOL breaks out of a triangle, targeting $300! pic.twitter.com/B8oJTPKdNm — Ali (@ali_charts) August 28, 2025 De candle die de uitbraak bevestigde ging gepaard met duidelijke handelsvolumes. Dat wijst erop dat bulls het initiatief hebben genomen. Bears zullen vooral mikken op een terugval onder $200. Accumulatiebasis rond $180 Naast technische patronen speelt ook de on-chain data een grote rol. Uit gegevens blijkt dat rond $180 maar liefst 18,56 miljoen SOL is gekocht, met een gezamenlijke waarde van bijna $4 miljard. Deze massale koopzone maakt van $180 een stevig fundament. Voor traders is dit belangrijk omdat zo’n concentratie van posities vaak fungeert als verdedigingslinie. Mochten bears de koers terugbrengen richting dit niveau, dan is de kans groot dat er opnieuw vraag ontstaat. Daarmee blijft $180 een van de sterkste steunpunten in de huidige structuur. Volgens Martinez versterkt dit accumniveau de eerdere uitbraak boven $210. Samen vormen beide zones een dubbele laag van steun, wat de kans op verdere stijging vergroot. 18.56 million Solana $SOL, worth nearly $4 billion, were accumulated at around $180! pic.twitter.com/1a0oi3cOFH — Ali (@ali_charts) August 29, 2025 Solana toont sterke kapitaalinstroom Naast technische en on-chain signalen is er ook bewijs van toenemende kapitaalstromen richting Solana. Analist Shardi B liet grafieken zien waarop duidelijk werd dat SOL meerdere weerstanden rond $185 en $192 overtuigend doorbrak. Daarbij nam het handelsvolume toe en steeg de relative strength index (RSI) naar hogere niveaus. Dit soort signalen wijst erop dat niet alleen korte termijn traders actief zijn, maar dat ook grotere partijen (whales) posities hebben uitgebreid. In vergelijking met andere grote tokens presteerde Solana de afgelopen weken sterker, wat bevestigt dat kapitaal naar dit ecosysteem vloeit. De combinatie van hogere volumes, sterke RSI en meerdere doorbroken weerstanden geeft de munt een duidelijke voorsprong. Dit versterkt de overtuiging dat Solana zich onderscheidt van andere assets die moeite hebben om momentum vast te houden. All the crypto money flowing to $SOL apparently pic.twitter.com/fiCuutCS9D — Don’t follow Shardi B If You Hate Money (@ShardiB2) August 29, 2025 Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+0.45%
B
B$0.69684+4.37%
Threshold
T$0.01615+1.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/31 01:16
Partager

