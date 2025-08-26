What To Know About Late Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre’s Upcoming Memoir

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:38
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09582-3.23%
Sperax
SPA$0.010679-1.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018761-8.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.011947-1.81%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0199-12.71%

Topline

Virginia Giuffre, widely considered the most prominent known victim of Jeffrey Epstein, will release a posthumous memoir this year, publishing house Alfred A. Knopf announced, just months after her death in Australia.

The memoir will be released just months after Giuffre’s death.

TNS

Key Facts

Giuffre’s 400-page memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” will be released on Oct. 21, Knopf said.

The publishing house said the book will be an “unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men,” and will also detail her “daring escape” from the duo.

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released,” Giuffre wrote in an email to her coauthor Amy Wallace before her death in April and shared by Knopf with the Associated Press, adding “I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

Giuffre had worked with Wallace on the memoir for the last four years—the book is different from the unpublished memoir that was unsealed as part of a previous court case.

Key Background

Giuffre was hired by Epstein as a personal masseuse in the early 2000s after previously working at the spa at Mar-a-Lago. In the years after her time with Epstein, Giuffre became one of the most outspoken victims, and was one of several victims who sued Epstein over sexual abuse allegations. Epstein paid $500,000 to settle the suit in 2009, a sum that was later unsealed during her lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Giuffre accused Epstein and his longtime romantic partner Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the British royal while she was underage, a charge they denied. Prince Andrew settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022. The terms of the settlement were undisclosed, but the British prince reportedly paid between $12 million-$15 million to Giuffre.

What Was Giuffre’s Connection To Trump?

President Donald Trump, whose own ties to Epstein are under scrutiny, said that Giuffre was one of the employees the financier “stole” from his Mar-a-Lago resort. “People were taken out of the spa, hired by Epstein,” Trump told reporters in July. “I told him we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa. He did it again, I said ‘out of here,’” suggesting it may have been a reason Epstein was ultimately banned from Mar-a-Lago. When asked if Giuffre was one of these employees, Trump seemingly confirmed this: “I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people.” Trump later added “she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever,” and her memoir appears to reiterate this—a Knopf spokesperson told the Associated Press she made “no allegations of abuse against Trump” in the upcoming memoir.

How Did Giuffre Die?

In March, Giuffre was hospitalized in serious condition after an accident with a school bus. On social media, the Epstein accuser said she was experiencing kidney failure and given only days to live, but her representatives quickly walked those claims back. Giuffre died just weeks later on April 25 on her farm in Neergabby, Australia. Her representatives confirmed that she died by suicide.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/08/25/epstein-accuser-virginia-giuffres-posthumous-memoir-is-coming-out-what-to-know-about-her-life-and-death/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.84%
Everscale
EVER$0.00968+5.33%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,419.38-6.57%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.0141-4.08%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02638-8.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations