Topline Virginia Giuffre, widely considered the most prominent known victim of Jeffrey Epstein, will release a posthumous memoir this year, publishing house Alfred A. Knopf announced, just months after her death in Australia. The memoir will be released just months after Giuffre’s death. TNS

Key Facts

Giuffre’s 400-page memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” will be released on Oct. 21, Knopf said. The publishing house said the book will be an “unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men,” and will also detail her “daring escape” from the duo. “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released,” Giuffre wrote in an email to her coauthor Amy Wallace before her death in April and shared by Knopf with the Associated Press, adding “I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.” Giuffre had worked with Wallace on the memoir for the last four years—the book is different from the unpublished memoir that was unsealed as part of a previous court case.

Key Background

Giuffre was hired by Epstein as a personal masseuse in the early 2000s after previously working at the spa at Mar-a-Lago. In the years after her time with Epstein, Giuffre became one of the most outspoken victims, and was one of several victims who sued Epstein over sexual abuse allegations. Epstein paid $500,000 to settle the suit in 2009, a sum that was later unsealed during her lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Giuffre accused Epstein and his longtime romantic partner Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the British royal while she was underage, a charge they denied. Prince Andrew settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022. The terms of the settlement were undisclosed, but the British prince reportedly paid between $12 million-$15 million to Giuffre.

What Was Giuffre’s Connection To Trump?

President Donald Trump, whose own ties to Epstein are under scrutiny, said that Giuffre was one of the employees the financier “stole” from his Mar-a-Lago resort. “People were taken out of the spa, hired by Epstein,” Trump told reporters in July. “I told him we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa. He did it again, I said ‘out of here,’” suggesting it may have been a reason Epstein was ultimately banned from Mar-a-Lago. When asked if Giuffre was one of these employees, Trump seemingly confirmed this: “I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people.” Trump later added “she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever,” and her memoir appears to reiterate this—a Knopf spokesperson told the Associated Press she made “no allegations of abuse against Trump” in the upcoming memoir.

How Did Giuffre Die?

In March, Giuffre was hospitalized in serious condition after an accident with a school bus. On social media, the Epstein accuser said she was experiencing kidney failure and given only days to live, but her representatives quickly walked those claims back. Giuffre died just weeks later on April 25 on her farm in Neergabby, Australia. Her representatives confirmed that she died by suicide.