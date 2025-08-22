What to Know About MetaMask’s Upcoming mUSD Coin

Quick Highlights

MetaMask introduces mUSD stablecoin to simplify Web3 transactions and payments.

Powered by Stripe’s Bridge and M0 protocol, the launch is expected in late 2025.

Real-world spending via MetaMask Card will make crypto usable almost everywhere.

MetaMask, the leading Web3 wallet, has announced the launch of its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), marking a major step toward mainstream crypto adoption. The stablecoin will be deeply integrated into the MetaMask ecosystem, designed to simplify on-chain transactions and bring crypto spending closer to everyday life.

Issued by Stripe-Owned Bridge, Powered by M0

According to the announcement, mUSD will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform owned by Stripe. Technical support will be provided by M0, a decentralized protocol focused on liquidity and interoperability of digital dollars. This collaboration ensures both stability and cross-network compatibility—two key requirements for practical crypto payments.

Two Main Use Cases for mUSD

MetaMask revealed that users will initially get two primary ways to use the stablecoin:

In the Wallet (at launch) : Users can fund wallets, make swaps, and transfer assets across Ethereum and Linea networks.

: Users can fund wallets, make swaps, and transfer assets across Ethereum and Linea networks. In Real Life (expected in 2025): Payments through MetaMask Card, allowing users to spend mUSD almost anywhere cards are accepted.

This dual approach is designed to blend the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) with real-world usability.

Launch Timeline and Network Availability

The official launch of mUSD is scheduled for the second half of 2025, starting on the Ethereum and Linea networks. These are two of the most widely used chains in the Web3 space, ensuring immediate utility for millions of existing MetaMask users.

Why This Matters: Stripe’s Growing Crypto Role

Stripe’s involvement in this project isn’t a coincidence. The payment giant re-entered the crypto scene in 2023, rolling out support for stablecoin payments like USDC. By powering MetaMask’s mUSD issuance through Bridge, Stripe signals its commitment to bridging traditional finance and Web3.

This also follows the broader trend of stablecoin adoption, as major players like PayPal introduced its own stablecoin (PYUSD) in 2023 to facilitate global payments. MetaMask’s move adds a powerful wallet-driven option to this rapidly growing ecosystem.

Why It Could Be a Game-Changer

If successful, mUSD could become a cornerstone for decentralized commerce, giving millions of MetaMask users the ability to move seamlessly between DeFi, NFTs, and real-world payments. It may also accelerate regulatory discussions, as governments watch the growing role of wallet-issued digital dollars in global finance. This could further reshape the payment landscape, offering businesses an alternative to traditional banking systems and driving financial inclusion for unbanked populations.

With Stripe backing the issuance and MetaMask ensuring seamless wallet integration, mUSD has the potential to make Web3 truly usable in everyday life. The second half of 2025 could mark a turning point for crypto adoption.