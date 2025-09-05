What To Take Away From The 2025 Diamond League And FloTrack Partnership

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:59
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2346-14.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1152-0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016537-3.63%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-14.11%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00296--%
Overtake
TAKE$0.14875-23.93%

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: A Diamond League trophy is seen during the Weltklasse Zurich 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadion Letzigrund on September 08, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 Diamond League season concluded a week ago in Zurich, Switzerland. Throughout the Diamond League season, fans had the opportunity to experience some of track and field’s most anticipated match-ups before the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in just under two weeks.

With this being the first year that the Diamond League was streamed on FloTrack, subscribers increased by 16% according to a representative from the media company. Here are some major takeaways from the newfound partnership.

How FloTrack Is Making Accessibility The Focus

MONACO, MONACO – JULY 11: Noah Lyles of the United States crosses the finish line to win in the Men’s 200m during the Herculis EBS, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Louis II on July 11, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The decision to move the streaming of the Diamond League from NBC to FloTrack was not widely accepted by fans during its initial announcement. Fans struggled with the idea of paying the costly monthly subscription along with other critiques the media outlet received in the past.

With these concerns in mind, instead of shying away from the feedback, FloTrack took several steps in its first year to tackle viewer concerns.

FloTrack made it clear they would still stick to their business model, but understood pricing may be a factor in losing customers. Accessibility became their primary focus moving forward. Instead of lowering the price of the subscription, they made several things free for fans to watch.

FloTrack offered several free streams of the press conferences throughout the year, something that isn’t typical for track and field. Press conferences are the time when athletes get to banter with each other and reflect on their training and any other thoughts they have leading into competition. Instead of waiting for stories or news clips to arise online, fans got to experience much of the information they want to know from athletes in real time.

Along with offering free live streams of pre-race press conferences, FloTrack made its new show, The Athletes’ Lounge, free as well. The premise of The Athletes Lounge is to be similar to Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The Athletes Lounge is an alternative broadcast to the live competition stream, hosted by some of the biggest names and history makers in the sport, including two-time Olympic and world medalist English Gardner, Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz, and Olympic champion and two-time world champion Trey Hardee.

With this Olympic-level commentary, Gardner, Centrowitz, and Hardee could lean on their personal experiences to provide real-time insight on the athletes performances at each meet. The Athletes Lounge served as an open and light-hearted space for these three to discuss the sport they love while also teaching fans new things with their behind-the-scenes commentary, hoping to bridge the gap between competition and conversation. The Athletes Lounge was also known for bringing in special guests like NFL player and former world-class track and field athlete Marquis Goodwin.

Lastly, for some meets throughout the season, FloTrack streamed the competition for free on their YouTube channel. They first did this with one of the most anticipated match-ups of the year – Noah Lyles versus Letsile Tebogo. Tebogo and Lyles went head-to-head in Monaco in the 200-meter dash. This was the first time since the Paris Olympics that these two competitors faced off against each other, and it was Lyles’ season opener in the event.

The decision to show this live on YouTube for free was huge for all track and field fans, giving them easier access to a storyline that will be pivotal at the world championships next week.

Even though they only did this for a few meets, they took the time to upload race footage to their social media channels for fans to watch after the events were completed. This was perfect for people looking for replays of specific events.

The Athletes Lounge host, Gardner, talked about how she was impressed with some of the improvements FloTrack made this season.

“FloTrack has made major strides in connecting and meeting fans where they are,” said Gardner. “This season, there has been a push for accessibility that I feel we never had in the past, with Flo making our stream available for free on YouTube to reach broader audiences.”

Since NBC has a much larger platform than FloTrack, along with the monthly subscription, fans were worried that track and field wouldn’t reach a larger audience. However, FloTrack made straightforward strides to address that concern, which will hopefully help grow the sport’s popularity over time.

“This season has been one of transition, some greats grinding to stay alive, some fresh names fighting for a spot… overall, a very pivotal moment for the sport,” said Gardner. “What has been giving me hope is the fan engagement…they are demanding more from us as analysts, from the sports structure and from the athletes themselves.”

The Olympic champion went on to state that this demand from all stakeholders in the sport is what’s needed for the sport to continue evolving, rather than track and field becoming stagnant and dying off.

While there is still more to improve, FloTrack has made it clear with these gestures that they are committed to adjusting to viewer feedback in whatever way they can.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/katelynhutchison/2025/09/04/what-to-take-away-from-the-2025-diamond-league-and-flotrack-partnership/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002055+1.53%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014207+4.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.47%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021147-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers