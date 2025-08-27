What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $650,000 Engagement Ring—And The Watch She Wore At The Proposal

Topline The diamond ring NFL star Travis Kelce used to propose to pop icon Taylor Swift could have a carat size of her lucky number 13, an appraiser told Forbes, and likely carries a price tag well over a half million dollars. Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 02, 2025. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Key Facts

Swift on Tuesday announced she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years in a post that included photos of the couple embracing in a garden and a close-up of a ring gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue says looks to feature a diamond between 10 and 15 carats. The stone is an antique cushion-cut diamond with a D color grade—the highest on the scale—and likely a clarity of VVS1 or better, she said, in a yellow gold vintage setting with an estimated total value of about $650,000. Villepigue explained that because the diamond appears to be an antique, it is likely heavier and has a higher carat weight than a similarly sized diamond if it were cut today. She said it’s very possible the stone has a carat weight of 13—a number of significance to Swift that she has referenced dozens of times in her career (fans have already noticed her engagement announcement came on the 26th—13+13—and 13 days after her record-breaking appearance on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which took place Aug. 13). Swift was also wearing what appeared to be a diamond-studded Cartier Santos Demoisells watch for the proposal, similar styles of which resell for upwards of $15,000.

Crucial Quote

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in her engagement announcement post.

Key Background

The so-called “Tayvis” relationship took the pop culture world by storm almost exactly two years ago. Kelce first suggested he was interested in Swift in July 2023 on his popular “New Heights” podcast, where he admitted he’d made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Swift after seeing an Eras Tour performance. The pair were then publicly linked in September of 2023 after Swift appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the tight end. The appearance sparked a media frenzy, in which the NFL capitalized by making jokes online, brands launched Kelce/Swift-related merch and it led to a spike in viewership for league games. Since then, the pair have been seen together all over the world and talked openly about their relationship earlier this month when Swift made a two-hour appearance on the “New Heights” podcast to reveal details about her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

