What We Know About Tyler Robinson

Topline

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified Friday as Utah man Tyler Robinson, whose family helped turn him in after law enforcement released surveillance footage of a suspected gunman as part of a days-long manhunt.

Robinson’s family turned him in to police after identifying him from images released by authorities after the shooting.

Utah Governor’s Office

Key Facts

Robinson, 22, was taken into custody after he suggested to a family member that he committed the killing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday.

Robinson—who has yet to be formally charged—is being held in a county jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on initial charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, a local police officer told CNN.

Formal charges will be filed against Robinson at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to a statement from Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray’s office.

When his father asked Robinson about his possible involvement in the shooting, he reportedly told his father he would rather commit suicide than turn himself over to authorities, according to multiple outlets.

After urging him to turn himself in, Robinson’s father called a youth pastor to talk to him, and the pastor then contacted the U.S. Marshals, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Ahead of Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Robinson had discussed Kirk’s upcoming visit to Utah with family members and “why they didn’t like him,” according to Cox, who said casings left with a gun believed to be used in the shooting were inscribed with “Hey fascist! Catch!” and, “If you read this you are gay lmao,” among other messages.

Cox said officials had uncovered physical evidence linking Robinson to the shooting, in addition to messages sent online to friends indicating a need to “retrieve a rifle from a drop point.”

Robinson had lived in Washington County, Utah—about 260 miles south of the shooting—with his family, Cox said, and had attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021, the university confirmed in a statement.

Robinson was a third-year student in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, a spokesperson for Utah Valley University told CNN.

There are no state or national public records associated with Robinson indicating he had a prior criminal record, NBC reported.

What Do We Know About Robinson’s Political Affiliations?

Multiple outlets cited voter records that showed Robinson was unaffiliated with any party. The records noted Robinson was considered “inactive,” suggesting he did not vote in the 2024 presidential election, which was the first election since he turned 18, the New York Times reported. A family member told law enforcement Robinson had “become more political in recent years,” Cox said. One of the unfired casings was engraved with “bella ciao,” Cox said, an apparent reference to a song used by an Italian anti-fascist resistance group during World War II. But the phrase was also featured in the Netflix series “Money Heist” and in popular single-player video game Far Cry 6, where users play guerrilla fighters attempting to take down a tyrannical dictator.

What Do We Know About Robinson’s Parents?

Robinson’s father runs a business installing kitchen countertops and cabinets, according to CBS News, which noted his mother works as a licensed social worker. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Utah debunked claims the father was employed by the department.

What Do We Know About Robinson’s Arrest?

The New York Times reported, citing a law enforcement official, that Robinson was taken into custody around 11 p.m. local time Thursday by Utah state and local police in St. George, Utah, near Zion National Park. Robinson was found wearing clothes similar to those seen in surveillance footage and he was tracked after his vehicle was identified on Utah Valley University’s campus, Cox said.

What Has Donald Trump Said About Tyler Robinson?

President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that an unnamed suspect was in custody during an appearance on Fox News, suggesting “somebody that was very close” to the suspect turned them in. Trump said he believed the shooting “seems to be” an isolated incident, and echoed Cox’s earlier calls for the suspect to face the death penalty if found guilty: “He’s going to be found guilty, I would imagine.”

Key Background

Kirk, 31, was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A “person of interest” was detained shortly after but was released from custody after law enforcement determined they “did not match the shooting suspect,” while another suspect was later detained and released after interrogation, FBI Director Kash Patel said at the time. The FBI said Thursday that officials recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle believed to be used in the shooting, and released surveillance footage from the university showing a suspect wearing a T-shirt with an American flag, black shoes, sunglasses and a black hat. In the shooting’s aftermath, Trump claimed the “radical left” was “directly responsible” for Kirk’s death. Kirk, a right-wing political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, hosted a daily radio show, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” and appeared periodically as a voice in culture wars on college campuses.

Correction (Sept. 12, 2025): A quote conveyed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, saying Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” should have been attributed to a family member of Tyler Robinson.

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Says ‘With A High Degree Of Certainty’ Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect In CustodyBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/12/heres-what-we-know-about-charlie-kirks-suspected-killer/

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What's happening in tech today, September 12, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Successful Integrated Circuit Test in 1958, Sony Launches Data Discman in 1991, Soviet Union Launches Luna 16 in 1970, Khrushchev Elected First Secretary of the (CPSU) in 1953, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals to Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool, let's dive right in. Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More. Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More. Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill

Arthur Hayes: If Bitcoin can hold the key level of $76,500 before April 15, the risk is expected to be eliminated; Standard Chartered Bank predicts that Avalanche&#39;s native token AVAX may soar to $250 in 2029; Binance Watch tags have added ARDR, BSW, FLM, etc., and removed the seed tags of JUP, STRK and TON.
SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract&nbsp;Audits Smart contracts now underpin the core functionality of dApps, DeFi, and blockchain-based projects in the swiftly transforming crypto space. These self-executing contracts, which automatically enforce rules and agreements, are transforming industries by eliminating intermediaries and ensuring transparency. However, the increasing complexity and adoption of smart contracts also bring inherent risks — vulnerabilities and bugs can result in financial losses, hacks, and compromised trust. This is where SmartLLM enters the scene, revolutionizing the way smart contracts are audited by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models&nbsp;(LLMs). Smart Contracts and Their Vulnerabilities Smart contracts are programmable protocols that reside on blockchain networks, designed to execute predefined actions when specific conditions are met. While their benefits include transparency, automation, and trustless execution, their security remains a critical concern. Some common vulnerabilities include: Reentrancy Attacks: Where a malicious contract repeatedly calls another contract before previous executions are completed. Integer Overflow/Underflow: Errors arising from arithmetic operations exceeding their storage&nbsp;limits. Logic Flaws: Incorrect implementation of contract rules or conditions. Access Control Vulnerabilities: Improper permissions that allow unauthorized users to execute sensitive functions. Traditional methods of auditing smart contracts involve manual code reviews by expert security auditors. While effective, this process is time-consuming, costly, and often prone to human error. With the rise of sophisticated attacks, automated and intelligent auditing solutions are becoming essential. Introduction to&nbsp;SmartLLM SmartLLM is an AI-powered auditing framework that utilizes large language models to automatically analyze smart contract code for vulnerabilities, optimization opportunities, and potential risks. By combining natural language understanding with blockchain expertise, SmartLLM brings unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and scalability to smart contract auditing. Unlike conventional auditing tools, SmartLLM is designed to understand the logic, intent, and context of smart contracts, making it capable of detecting subtle vulnerabilities that traditional static analysis tools might miss. Additionally, SmartLLM can generate actionable recommendations for developers to improve code quality and security. Key Features of SmartLLM in Smart Contract&nbsp;Auditing Automated Vulnerability DetectionSmartLLM can automatically scan smart contract code and identify common and advanced vulnerabilities. By analyzing the contract's logic, function calls, and storage structures, it highlights potential security risks without requiring manual intervention. AI-Powered Code UnderstandingLeveraging large language models, SmartLLM comprehends the natural language comments, variable names, and function descriptions in smart contracts. This semantic understanding allows the AI to detect logical inconsistencies and security flaws beyond superficial code analysis. Comprehensive ReportingAfter auditing, SmartLLM generates detailed reports highlighting vulnerabilities, their potential impact, and suggested fixes. This accelerates the remediation process and ensures developers can address issues promptly. ScalabilityUnlike human auditors, SmartLLM can simultaneously audit multiple smart contracts, regardless of their complexity. This is particularly beneficial for blockchain projects with extensive ecosystems requiring continuous security monitoring. Continuous LearningSmartLLM leverages AI training to continuously improve its auditing capabilities. By learning from newly discovered vulnerabilities, exploits, and patches, it stays up-to-date with the latest security trends and attack&nbsp;vectors. Integration with Development PipelinesSmartLLM can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines, enabling real-time auditing during development. This proactive approach reduces deployment risks and ensures security is embedded from the early&nbsp;stages. Advantages of SmartLLM Over Traditional Auditing Faster AuditsManual auditing of smart contracts can take weeks, depending on complexity. SmartLLM significantly reduces this time to hours, accelerating the development cycle and enabling rapid deployment. Cost EfficiencyHiring professional auditors for each smart contract audit can be expensive. SmartLLM automates much of this process, providing a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality. Reduced Human ErrorEven experienced auditors can overlook vulnerabilities due to fatigue or complexity. SmartLLM's AI-driven approach minimizes the risk of oversight and ensures comprehensive coverage. Proactive SecurityBy integrating SmartLLM into development pipelines, vulnerabilities can be detected before deployment, preventing potential exploits and reducing financial and reputational damage. Enhanced Developer CollaborationThe detailed reports generated by SmartLLM make it easier for developers and auditors to communicate. Clear recommendations help teams implement fixes efficiently and confidently. Real-World Applications of&nbsp;SmartLLM 1. DeFi Platforms Decentralized finance applications rely heavily on smart contracts for lending, borrowing, trading, and staking. SmartLLM can audit these contracts to prevent common DeFi vulnerabilities such as reentrancy attacks and flash loan exploits, safeguarding user&nbsp;funds. 2. NFT Marketplaces NFT platforms depend on smart contracts to mint, transfer, and sell digital assets. SmartLLM ensures these contracts are secure, reducing the risk of token theft, unauthorized transfers, or contract misbehavior. 3. Token Launches Crypto projects launching new tokens must ensure smart contracts governing tokenomics and distribution are flawless. SmartLLM can verify compliance with standards like ERC-20 or ERC-721 and detect anomalies in supply, minting, and distribution logic. 4. DAO GovernanceDecentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) rely on smart contracts to manage voting and governance processes. SmartLLM helps audit these contracts to prevent manipulation, voting flaws, or governance attacks. Challenges and Considerations While SmartLLM represents a significant leap forward, it is not without challenges: Complexity of Smart Contracts Some contracts include highly complex logic or interdependent modules, which may still require human oversight in addition to AI auditing. Evolving Threat Landscape Cyber threats evolve rapidly, and new exploit techniques emerge frequently. Continuous training and updates are essential to keep SmartLLM effective. Integration Limitations Integrating SmartLLM into existing development pipelines may require technical expertise, particularly for legacy systems or unconventional contract structures. Regulatory Compliance While SmartLLM can enhance security, projects must also ensure compliance with local regulations and industry standards, which may not be fully automatable. The Future of Smart Contract Auditing with&nbsp;SmartLLM The adoption of AI-powered auditing tools like SmartLLM signals a paradigm shift in how blockchain projects ensure security. As AI models become more sophisticated, we can&nbsp;expect: Real-time auditing during development, enabling developers to fix vulnerabilities as they&nbsp;code. Cross-chain auditing capabilities, allowing SmartLLM to analyze contracts across multiple blockchain platforms. Predictive vulnerability detection, where AI anticipates potential exploits based on emerging attack patterns. Collaborative AI-human auditing, combining AI efficiency with human expertise for the most robust security. SmartLLM is not just a tool — it represents a new standard for secure blockchain development. By automating complex audits, reducing human error, and providing actionable insights, it empowers developers, auditors, and organizations to build trust in decentralized systems. Conclusion In an era where blockchain adoption is accelerating, the security of smart contracts is paramount. Traditional auditing methods, while valuable, struggle to keep up with the scale, speed, and complexity of modern decentralized applications. SmartLLM emerges as a game-changer, offering AI-powered, automated, and intelligent auditing for smart contracts. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to DAOs and token launches, SmartLLM ensures that blockchain projects are not only innovative but also secure and reliable. By embracing SmartLLM, crypto developers and organizations can mitigate risks, enhance trust, and confidently navigate the decentralized future. SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
