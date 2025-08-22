What Will Be 2025’s Song of the Summer? Here Are 10 Contenders

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 11:05
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12838-1.31%
Threshold
T$0.01591-1.85%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00454-0.43%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.144-3.49%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01277-1.16%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-12.28%

TONSBERG, NORWAY – JULY 10: Alex Warren performs on stage during Slottsfjell festival at Slottsfjellet on July 10, 2025 in Tonsberg, Norway. (Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns)

Redferns

What is 2025’s Song of the Summer? As Labor Day looms, we still don’t have an answer—but there’s a solid pool of candidates.

But what makes up a Song of the Summer? We’ve boiled it down to five hallmarks, though not every song follows all of them.

First, it’s not simply a hit. It’s a runaway smash, ideally spending weeks, if not months, at the top of the charts.

A bright and breezy vibe is key. The Song of the Summer, by definition, cannot be a bummer—at least not musically. We’re looking for day-glo melodies instead of autumnal hues.

It needs to make direct impact in June, July or August. Sure, a spring chart-topper can continue its reign into the summer, but it will never shake the scent of the school year.

At its best, the Song of the Summer reaches audiences far beyond its artist or genre’s typical crowd. It becomes a household hook, inevitably co-opted by brands, politicians, late-night hosts and your parents. In the TikTok era, that now extends to trends and memes that refuse to stop popping up in your feed.

Finally, the ideal Song of the Summer never ends its reign gracefully—it thoroughly wears out its welcome. How many of us ended the season declaring we never wanted to hear “Macarena,” “I Gotta Feeling,” or (last year’s frontrunner) “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ever again?

There isn’t always a clear winner, and—barring some viral sensation taking the world by storm in the next two weeks—2025 might just be such a year. On the bright side, that’s a big win for savvy pop listeners who prefer not to hear any one tune driven into the ground.

OK, we’ve established the rules—now let’s get to the playlist.

1. Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Release date: February 7, 2025

The YouTuber-turned-singer-songwriter’s folksy power ballad is the clear front-runner in terms of commercial dominance. “Ordinary” has now spent 10 non-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100. It has also transcended genres, seen in Warren’s surprise duet of the song with country star Luke Combs at last month’s Lollapalooza. But given its languorous pace, is it more of a Slog of the Summer? It might not sound the typical windows-down anthem, but it’s an ideal soundtrack for a late-night bonfire.

2. HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI – “Golden”

Release date: June 20, 2025

The standout track from Netflix’s sensation KPop Demon Hunters became the first K-Pop song to top Billboard’s Hot 100 earlier this month. While the entire soundtrack has dominated streaming charts, “Golden” is in its own orbit. It’s an effervescent earworm, boasting a sky-high melody that takes pop hooks to new, atmosphere-piercing heights.

3. Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Release date: June 5, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t quite match the success of 2024 juggernaut “Espresso” here—though unlike that song, “Manchild” topped the Hot 100 (in its first week, no less). Her hotly anticipated album Man’s Best Friend will likely pack a bigger banger or two, or twelve—plus that upcoming feature on Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl—but pop fans will look back fondly on “Manchild” (and its playful video) as a fun summer fling.

4. ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Release date: February 14, 2025

A ’70s country-rock throwback with Gen-Z spunk, Role Model’s slow-and-steady chart success was destined for windows-down highway drives, and it has charmed many a listener—including Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, and Olivia Rodrigo, who’ve each taken the stage with Role Model to dance along.

5. sombr – “Back to Friends”

Release date: December 27, 2024

“How can we go back to being friends when we just shared a bed?” 20-year-old Shane Boose wrestles with that question through waves of reverb on “Back to Friends.” The track has been a slow-burning but persistent presence on the charts since its release at the end of 2024, and cleverly twists the guitar wash and stiff beats of 2010s indie-rock into mainstream pop paydirt.

6. Disco Lines and Tinashe – “No Broke Boys (Remix)”

Release date: June 6, 2025

This TikTok-ready remix of R&B star Tinashe’s 2024 single landed on social media and streaming at the start of June, and has turned into a global dance smash for her and American EDM artist Disco Lines. It’s just cracked the Top 50 on Billboard and is racking up 2.5 million daily streams on Spotify.

7. Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”

Release date: May 3, 2024

Potential: Released more than a year ago, this slice of ‘60s soul-pop has been a global mainstream breakthrough for Lenae, an indie and critical favorite for the past decade. It’s currently peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

8. Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Release date: July 31, 2025

Chappell Roan’s latest single could have been 2024’s Song of the Summer—the pop phenom performed an early version of the ballad at her massive festival sets that year—but as she told fans upon its release last month, she needed “time to build the world the song deserved.” The wait paid off—“The Subway” debuted at No. 3, already besting the chart performance of her previous standalone single, “The Giver.”

9. Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Release date: May 16, 2025

Many of Tate McRae’s fans made their displeasure known when the pop star revealed a collaboration with Wallen, country music’s chair-throwing, slur-hurling, Grammy-withdrawing lightning rod. He’s also the biggest crossover success the genre has seen since Taylor Swift. Wallen’s first-ever duet with a female artist—in which both parties claim a one or two-night stand is all they’re looking for—became his fourth chart-topper on the Hot 100, and McRae’s first.

10. Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Release date: July 11, 2025

Just a lone electric guitar, bass, drums and Bieber. The former teen-pop idol underwent a drastic sonic makeover on his new album SWAG, reaching new heights with the guidance of indie masters Dijon and Mk.Gee—much like Justin Timberlake did with the Neptunes and Timbaland. The standout “Daisies” is a classic pop gem in lo-fi dressing, and debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 last month. It’s still holding strong in the top 10.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davepaulson/2025/08/21/song-of-the-summer-2025-top-contenders/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij “te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren” en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; “Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin.” Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een “obvious conflict of interest”: regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… <a class="more-link" href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Continue reading <span class="screen-reader-text">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</span></a> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book “Our Dollar, Your Problem” (@yalepress) and why the dollar’s shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world’s payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin’s adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen “een bubbel” of “waardeloos” noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/gijs-smit">Gijs Smit</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,118-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10115-1.28%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Partager
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.17255+8.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002107--%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00132+10.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021446-3.71%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures