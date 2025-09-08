What’s Next for Crypto After Japan PM’s Resignation?

Fintech

Japan is bracing for a political shakeup after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced he would step down on September 7.

The resignation follows weeks of mounting pressure within his own party after July’s poor election results and the mass departure of several top executives earlier this month.

Ishiba said his timing was deliberate, coming just after a U.S. trade agreement that cut automobile tariffs was finalized with President Donald Trump. By leaving now, he avoided a contentious leadership vote but also confirmed he will not stand again as a candidate.

Leadership Race Begins

Attention quickly turned to who will succeed him. Polls place former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as the frontrunners. Takaichi is seen as leaning toward stricter financial oversight, having supported tougher monitoring of suspicious transactions through crypto exchanges. Koizumi, by contrast, has spoken of the need for rapid digitalization and hinted at a more open approach to blockchain and stablecoins.

The contest could shape not only the ruling party’s internal balance but also the broader direction of Japan’s economic policy at a time when global competition in digital industries is intensifying.

Uncertainty for Crypto and Web3

For the digital asset sector, Ishiba’s departure creates fresh doubts. The outgoing prime minister had tied Japan’s future competitiveness to blockchain and AI, while supporting calls to reform the tax regime for crypto companies. His backing provided momentum to Digital Minister Masaaki Taira, a vocal advocate for easing restrictions on digital transactions.

Whether these initiatives will continue depends heavily on the next prime minister’s priorities. Industry advocates worry that stricter oversight could replace Ishiba’s pro-growth stance, while others see opportunity if a younger leader like Koizumi brings a more progressive view of technology.

For now, Ishiba’s resignation closes one chapter but leaves the fate of Japan’s digital economy firmly in the hands of his successor.

