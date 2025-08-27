Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Growth Outshines Stellar’s Jump and Tron’s Target

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 02:00
GAINS
GAINS$0.02727+2.32%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.13605+35.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00686+0.43%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02741+0.77%

The crypto market is buzzing with setups as Stellar jumps into double-digit gains and Tron edges closer to a breakout. Both are lining up strong technicals, but their outcomes still hinge on future confirmations. Cold Wallet, however, has already crossed that threshold. The app is live, cashback rewards are flowing in USDT, and referrals are paying participants, before the project even lists.

With over $6.4 million raised in presale and utility already being claimed in real time, Cold Wallet is showing a level of delivery rarely seen at this stage. For those asking whats the best crypto to buy right now, it’s hard to look past something that is already functioning, rewarding, and growing ahead of schedule.

Cold Wallet Pays Before Its Official Launch

Many projects thrive on promises, but Cold Wallet is already proving its case with a working product and active rewards. The app is live, cashback is flowing, and referrals are paying out in USDT today, not months down the line. To date, the presale has crossed $6.4 million, with Stage 17 pricing CWT at just $0.00998. With its launch value confirmed at $0.3517, the math points to a potential 3,423% ROI, making the value gap both clear and compelling.

What truly distinguishes Cold Wallet is its product-first approach. While others hype concepts that may take months or years to materialize, this platform is already operational. Cashback on swaps, gas fees, and transfers is functioning in real time, turning everyday activity into daily earnings. The referral system adds even more practical utility, allowing users to benefit financially before a full market rollout.

This mix of a live product, immediate rewards, and a discounted presale entry creates one of the strongest setups in today’s market. For those weighing what’s the best crypto to buy right now, Cold Wallet stands apart from speculative plays; the evidence of its utility is already visible and delivering results.

Stellar’s 12% Weekly Surge Shows Strong Signals

Stellar has climbed 12.4% over the past week, taking XLM to $0.4533 with over $706 million in trading volume. The next resistance lies at $0.50, and a breakout there could open the door to Fibonacci extensions at $0.6083, $0.7194, and even $0.7733 if momentum holds.

Supporting this move, open interest has risen 13.05% to $431.87 million, while funding rates remain slightly positive, indicators that point to growing demand from long holders. The structure is being backed by more than just excitement; on-chain signals and trading activity confirm solid positioning.

For those monitoring Stellar’s progress, this setup has real potential. The key is whether it clears $0.50 decisively. If it does, the case for further upside strengthens considerably. Still, for anyone debating whats the best crypto to buy right now, Stellar’s move remains tied to confirmation, while Cold Wallet is already proving value in practice.

Tron’s Technicals Target 20% Growth

Tron is pushing upward, trading around $0.3685 and approaching its all-time high of $0.44. Technical indicators are flagging a likely 20% gain, with near-term price targets clearly within reach. Analysts are closely watching resistance levels, as TRX has maintained strong momentum while building support.

Beyond the charts, Tron’s real-world traction adds weight to the setup. It currently handles over 80% of USDT supply, a sign of strong utility in high-volume stablecoin transactions. This kind of usage provides a foundation for price strength, confirming demand is rooted in actual market activity, not speculation alone.

Long-term participants are already up more than 150%, further proving the strength of its base. For those weighing options, Tron presents an attractive breakout setup. However, compared to Cold Wallet’s already-live model, it still represents a scenario waiting for confirmation rather than one already delivering.

Why Cold Wallet Could Be the Clear Choice

Both Stellar and Tron are building strong technical cases, supported by real adoption and active momentum. However, each still relies on market reactions and resistance breaks to unlock their next moves. Cold Wallet is different; it has already executed what others are waiting to prove.

The app is functional, cashback is paid in USDT, referrals are generating real rewards, and $6.4 million has been raised before a single exchange listing. At $0.00998 with a confirmed launch price of $0.3517, the value gap is obvious.

So, when asking whats the best crypto to buy right now, the answer lies in results. Cold Wallet is not waiting for validation; it’s already showing it. That distinction places it firmly ahead of the pack, offering a rare mix of live utility and early-stage advantage that’s hard to overlook.

Explore Cold Wallet Now:

Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/

Website: https://coldwallet.com/

X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp

Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Whats the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Growth Outshines Stellar’s Jump and Tron’s Target appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+4.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344+6.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017601-10.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Partager
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,339.49+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.16213+4.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.81+4.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Partager
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344+6.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.012645+3.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 