What’s the Latest on Ethereum (ETH)? What Are the Whales Doing?

2025/09/12 13:24
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.56+2.52%

Cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant has released a compelling report on the current market outlook for Ethereum (ETH). The firm notes that Ethereum is experiencing one of its strongest periods in history in terms of institutional demand, staking participation, and on-chain activity.

According to the report, Ethereum fund holdings have doubled since April 2025, reaching 6.5 million ETH. Furthermore, the total holdings of whale wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH have surpassed 20 million ETH. While this indicates strong institutional interest, it also suggests significant “smart money” positioning and limited short-term upside potential.

Ethereum staking also hit a new record. The total amount of ETH staked rose to 36.15 million. CryptoQuant notes that this reflects long-term confidence and a reduction in circulating supply. However, the high number of staked assets also highlights the possibility that new inflows could slow if price momentum weakens.

Network expansion continues. The total number of transactions and active addresses on Ethereum has reached an all-time high. The growth of DeFi, stablecoin transfers, and token activity is driving ETH usage, while smart contract calls exceeding 12 million per day reinforce Ethereum’s importance as a programmable consensus layer.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in inflows to exchanges has been observed. According to the analyst firm, the amount of ETH sent to exchanges has decreased significantly since the price of ETH reached $5,000. This suggests that selling pressure has eased and investors are anticipating upward price action.

On the price front, critical levels are on the agenda. ETH’s recent rally peaked at the upper band of the realized price at $5,200. CryptoQuant emphasizes that this level has historically been a strong resistance area. Currently trading around $4,400, analysts warn that consolidation or correction is likely if this resistance level is not clearly broken.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/whats-the-latest-on-ethereum-eth-what-are-the-whales-doing/

