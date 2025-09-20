The post What’s Up With the Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue That Was in Washington DC? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A 12-foot gold statue of Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-point. Funded by a group of meme coin creators, the installation is meant to provoke a conversation about government currency and digital financial innovation. Reactions are split: supporters see it as tribute and symbolism; critics call it spectacle over substance. Washington got a new monument this week: A 12-foot golden tribute to President Donald Trump, clutching a Bitcoin like a holy relic, glowed outside the Capitol Wednesday just as the Fed trimmed interest rates, turning a monetary policy day into a mash-up of political theater and crypto spectacle. Launched by the team behind a Solana meme coin called DJTGST—which briefly pumped to a peak market cap of about $2.4 million on Wednesday—the statue reinforced how deeply intertwined Trump has become with Bitcoin over the last year, particularly since his White House return in January. The creators described the statue as a bridge between “modern politics and financial innovation.” Project representative Hichem Zaghdoudi said the piece functions as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump, who they believe has helped accelerate public adoption of Bitcoin. “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” Zaghdoudi told ABC. Unsurprisingly, reactions to the stunt have persisted days after the statue was removed. To its backers, it’s a tribute: a shiny, over-the-top thank you for what they view as Trump’s pro-Bitcoin leadership. To others, it’s a spectacle that trivializes complex financial and political issues. Cultural commentators have likened the golden statue to religious iconography, while critics argue that the stunt prioritizes visuals and buzz over policy substance—suggesting that public memory may… The post What’s Up With the Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue That Was in Washington DC? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A 12-foot gold statue of Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-point. Funded by a group of meme coin creators, the installation is meant to provoke a conversation about government currency and digital financial innovation. Reactions are split: supporters see it as tribute and symbolism; critics call it spectacle over substance. Washington got a new monument this week: A 12-foot golden tribute to President Donald Trump, clutching a Bitcoin like a holy relic, glowed outside the Capitol Wednesday just as the Fed trimmed interest rates, turning a monetary policy day into a mash-up of political theater and crypto spectacle. Launched by the team behind a Solana meme coin called DJTGST—which briefly pumped to a peak market cap of about $2.4 million on Wednesday—the statue reinforced how deeply intertwined Trump has become with Bitcoin over the last year, particularly since his White House return in January. The creators described the statue as a bridge between “modern politics and financial innovation.” Project representative Hichem Zaghdoudi said the piece functions as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump, who they believe has helped accelerate public adoption of Bitcoin. “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” Zaghdoudi told ABC. Unsurprisingly, reactions to the stunt have persisted days after the statue was removed. To its backers, it’s a tribute: a shiny, over-the-top thank you for what they view as Trump’s pro-Bitcoin leadership. To others, it’s a spectacle that trivializes complex financial and political issues. Cultural commentators have likened the golden statue to religious iconography, while critics argue that the stunt prioritizes visuals and buzz over policy substance—suggesting that public memory may…

What’s Up With the Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue That Was in Washington DC?

2025/09/20 10:00
In brief

  • A 12-foot gold statue of Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-point.
  • Funded by a group of meme coin creators, the installation is meant to provoke a conversation about government currency and digital financial innovation.
  • Reactions are split: supporters see it as tribute and symbolism; critics call it spectacle over substance.

Washington got a new monument this week: A 12-foot golden tribute to President Donald Trump, clutching a Bitcoin like a holy relic, glowed outside the Capitol Wednesday just as the Fed trimmed interest rates, turning a monetary policy day into a mash-up of political theater and crypto spectacle.

Launched by the team behind a Solana meme coin called DJTGST—which briefly pumped to a peak market cap of about $2.4 million on Wednesday—the statue reinforced how deeply intertwined Trump has become with Bitcoin over the last year, particularly since his White House return in January.

The creators described the statue as a bridge between “modern politics and financial innovation.” Project representative Hichem Zaghdoudi said the piece functions as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump, who they believe has helped accelerate public adoption of Bitcoin.

“The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” Zaghdoudi told ABC.

Unsurprisingly, reactions to the stunt have persisted days after the statue was removed. To its backers, it’s a tribute: a shiny, over-the-top thank you for what they view as Trump’s pro-Bitcoin leadership. To others, it’s a spectacle that trivializes complex financial and political issues.

Cultural commentators have likened the golden statue to religious iconography, while critics argue that the stunt prioritizes visuals and buzz over policy substance—suggesting that public memory may recall the statue more than meaningful regulatory change.

A columnist for the Baptist News didn’t know what exactly to make of the new statue: “Whether these golden Trump statues are idols or sculptures, they’re undoubtedly part of the bizarre meme culture that has come to permeate so much of modern politics.”

On social media, sentiment has ranged from mockery to admiration. Reddit threads have skewered the spectacle as cringey, with one commentator saying the president “looks like the mascot for some breakfast chain.” And on X, well, you can wade into that cesspit yourself.

Economists have warned that stunts such as the statue are more than street theater—they’re part of a larger signal about political influence over monetary policy.

A Financial Times survey of 94 U.S. and European economists found many believe recent pressure on the Federal Reserve risks undermining its independence, possibly fueling inflation and reducing confidence in U.S. debt. They see events like this statue—and its timing with the Fed rate cut—as emblematic of the mounting tension between political spectacle and institutional credibility.

The piece was placed temporarily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Wednesday. But it lives on in controversy.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340456/whats-up-golden-trump-bitcoin-statue-washington-dc

