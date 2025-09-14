When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Spoilers ahead for Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1.

Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix drama Beauty in Black is taking viewers on another thrilling ride in Season 2, Part 1, which dropped on Sept. 11. With Episode 8 ending on multiple cliffhangers, how long will fans have to wait for new episodes in Part 2?

In Season 2, Kimmie, a former stripper who became entangled in the wealthy Bellaire family, now serves as COO of their cosmetics empire. The first season ended with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and appointing her as the company’s new head.

Kimmie’s promotion is basically the Bellaire family’s worst nightmare, especially for Horace’s entitled children, Charles and Roy. While Kimmie worked as a dancer at the club, Jules (who serves as both Bellaire’s head of security and the boss at Norman’s secret strip club) forced her to be Roy’s prostitute. Now, Kimmie is seeking revenge against Roy and Jules for the suffering they caused, including kidnapping her sister, Sylvie.

Horace’s marriage is also troublesome for his shady brother, Norman, and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, who are engaging in illegal business dealings (masked through LLCs) under the Beauty in Black company. Both Norman and Olivia want Horace dead; that way, he won’t be able to control Kimmie, and they can continue making money.

Meanwhile, the secret relationship between the family’s attorney, Varney, and Horace’s son, Charles, has been exposed, and some family members are using it as leverage for blackmail. Sylvie and Rain are also in a dangerous situation after almost accidentally killing someone important to Jules. Oh, and Charles and Varney are being held at gunpoint by mysterious masked men who broke into Charles’ home.

What could happen next, and when will the next batch of episodes hit the streamer? Keep reading to discover everything to know about Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2, including when it will likely arrive on Netflix.

When Will Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 Be Released?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie, Xavier Smalls as Angel in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

As of Sept. 13, Netflix has not announced the release date for Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2. Like the first season, the streaming giant is also using a two-part release format for season two. Season 1, Part 1 premiered on October 24, 2024, with Part 2 following on March 6, 2025, which is four months and 10 days between premieres.

If Netflix sticks to a similar schedule as season one, Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 is likely to be released in early 2026, potentially in January 2026. Stay tuned for an official update from the streamer, which will likely come toward the end of this year.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2?

Beauty In Black. Crystle Stewart as Mallory in episode 201 of Beauty In Black QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 is expected to have eight episodes (the same amount as Part 1) bringing the Season 2 total to 16.

What Is The Beauty in Black Season 2 Release Schedule?

Beauty In Black. Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in episode 206 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

The first eight episodes of Beauty in Black Season 2 are now streaming. The final eight episodes will be released in Part 2, expected to arrive in early 2026. Here’s the release schedule so far. Stay tuned for additional details as Netflix announces them.

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1

Episode 1, "Crowned in Beauty" — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 2, "When the Tables Turn" — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 3, "Blaze of Beauty" — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 4, "The Next Chapter" — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 5, "Hunter's Prey," — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 6, "The Enemy of My Enemy," — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 7, "Gloves Off," — Aired on Sept. 11

Episode 8, "Hold The Pleasantries" — Aired on Sept. 11

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2

Episode 9, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 10, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 11, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 12, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 13, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 14, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 15, "TBA" — Release date TBA

Episode 16, "TBA" — Release date TBA

What Will Beauty in Black Season 2 Be About?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Terrell Carter as Varney, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 will continue after the dramatic Part 1 finale (check out the full recap here), which saw Kimmie officially step into her role as COO of the Beauty in Black empire. She confronts Roy, Mallory and Jules in her new office and makes it clear that she is now in charge. Since marrying Horace at the end of Episode 1, Kimmie has conducted extensive research on Beauty in Black and has been under the mentorship of her husband, who is still alive and currently in Italy, undergoing experimental cancer treatment.

During a conference meeting, Kimmie presents a five-year plan to eliminate the company’s debt. In doing so, she raises questions about Olivia and Norman’s shady business practices (concealed through offshore LLCs). She also asks family attorney Varney to meet with plaintiffs who are suing the company and claiming its hair products cause cancer.

Crystle Stewart, who plays Mallory, teased that her character and Kimmie will be going head-to-head in Part 2. “Mallory’s going to dig in harder than ever to protect her power, because she’s not the type to hand over the throne,” the actress told Netflix’s Tudum. “Let’s just say the power shifts are bigger, the betrayals cut deeper, and Mallory has a few tricks no one sees coming. If you think she’s already done her worst, you’re not ready.”

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

As for Kimmie’s BFF Rain, she could be in deep trouble heading into Episode 9. She accidentally pushed a boy out of the barn’s second-floor window after walking in on him and Sylvie having sex. Rain thought the boy was sexually assaulting Sylvie, but that wasn’t the case. She calls Alex for help, who informs her that the boy is Jules’s son. Alex checks Glen and finds a pulse; he’s alive but severely injured.

Meanwhile, the finale of Season 2, Part 1, concludes with Varney visiting Charles at his home, where he discovers Charles attempting to dismember the robbers’ bodies with a chainsaw. Horrified by the scene, Varney listens as Charles insists he had no alternative. Having a felony on his record would completely exclude him from the Bellaire family fortune.

The big question heading into Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 is what will happen to Varney and Charles, who are held at gunpoint by masked men who broke into Charles’s home. They claim to be police, but they’re dressed like the club robbers Charles killed.

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer for the second season below.