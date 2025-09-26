When Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?

Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.” Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, is new in theatres. How soon will it be available to stream at home?

Written and directed by Anderson, One Battle After Another opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary for the film reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.”

One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.

Right now, the only place you can see One Battle After Another is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

The first destination for One Battle After Another in the home entertainment marketplace will be digital streaming via premium video on demand on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

New films available on PVOD generally cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

One Battle After Another’s studio is Warner Bros., which typically releases its films on PVOD about a month after they open in theaters. For example, Warner Bros.’ Final Destination Bloodlines debuted on PVOD on June 17, just over a month after it opened in theaters on May 16.

Superman, meanwhile, arrived on PVOD on Aug. 15, a little over a month after it was released in theaters on July 11. More recently, Weapons debuted on PVOD on Sept. 9, just over a month after it opened in theaters on Aug. 8.

If One Battle After Another follow the same release pattern, viewers should expect to have the chance to purchase or rent the film on PVOD sometime around Oct. 28, since new films typically arrive on digital streaming on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ First?

Since One Battle After Another is a Warner Bros. film, it will premiere in its Pay 1 window on streaming video on demand on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max platform.

Typically, there is about a two and a half month window between the time Warner Bros.’ films open in theaters and arrive on HBO Max. Final Destination Bloodlines, for example, debuted on HBO Max on Aug. 1, about two and a half months after its theatrical premiere on May 16.

In addtion, Superman arrived on HBO Max on Sept. 19, just shy of two and a half months after its July 11 release in theaters.

If One Battle After Another follows the same release pattern, then viewers can expect to catch the film on HBO Max sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 since new films typically arrive on the platform on Fridays.

Rated R, One Battle After Another is new in theaters.

