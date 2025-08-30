When Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 3 Coming Out? Here’s The Amazing News

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 206 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

My Life with the Walter Boys may have just dropped its second season, but fans are already ready for the third after the Season 2 cliffhanger. Here’s everything to know about My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3, including the renewal status, release date and what could happen next with Jackie, Cole and Alex.

The second installment picks up after the complicated ending of Season 1, which saw Jackie leave Silver Falls for New York City after kissing Cole Walter — her boyfriend’s brother — after Alex had drunkenly confessed his love for her. She returns to Silver Falls after her summer internship, hoping to make amends with the brothers.

But when she arrives, she’s reunited with a very different version of the nerdy Alex she left behind. He’s back from cowboy camp, and he’s turned into a popular, attractive and confident cowboy. Meanwhile Cole, who is more serious about his studies and is interested in attending college for coaching, has been waiting to talk to Jackie to clear things up after her exit.

Netflix released all 10 episodes of the teen romance drama at once on Aug. 28. If you’ve binge-watched the entire season already, you might be wondering about the status of Season 3. Here’s what to know — and the really good news about the release schedule for new episodes.

Will There Be A My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3?

Yes! My Life with the Walter Boys was renewed by Netflix for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Season 3 is currently in production, according to Tudum.

The renewal news was announced on Instagram on Aug. 6 by the show’s lead cast members. “As if waiting for season 2 didn’t test my patience enough…. MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS: SEASON 3 is now in production!” the caption read.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2.

How Does My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 End?

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 concludes with both Cole and Jackie telling “I love you” to each other. The emotional confession happens after Jackie confronts Cole for avoiding her for weeks. Cole finally tells her that he knows about her and Alex sneaking around.

“I saw you and Alex at Richard’s,” he says, adding that he’s confused because he thought they had something going on. Jackie responds that she thought they were just friends, but Cole says that they’ve “never just been friends.”

Jackie admits that she can’t stay away from Cole because she can’t be with someone who makes her feel the way he does. “I love you, Jackie,” he tells her, and Jackie finally reveals her true feelings, too.

“I love you,” she says back to him. He asks her why being with him would be so awful, and she responds that when they kissed before, it was the only time she’d ever stopped thinking about everything. She felt free, but out of control. She steps toward him, and they’re about to kiss, before we hear Alex’s voice.

“You love him?” Alex, heartbroken, asks.

But before we could hear Cole or Jackie’s response, Will rides in on his ATV with an ambulance arriving behind him. It’s about their father, George, and something bad has happened to him. However, the screen cuts to black before we get an update on whether George is okay.

If you remember in an earlier episode, George mentioned experiencing chest pain on the left side of his heart while on a dinner date with his wife, Katherine, so could he have suffered a heart attack?

What Could My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Be About?

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 will likely continue from the Season 2 cliffhanger, where George suffered a medical emergency. The outcome of George’s health emergency will definitely impact how the Walter family responds, with everyone, especially the older siblings, needing to support the family and take on more responsibilities at home.

The third season will also reveal the outcome of Jackie and Cole’s “I love you” confession, which Alex overheard in the finale. Halsall said she would love to see what happens between Jackie and Cole, as well as between Alex and Cole.

“It was a pretty big revelation at the end of Season 2, and we can’t just ignore that,” she told Tudum. “She also can’t keep bouncing between two boys. How we tackle that will be a really interesting challenge, and I’m looking forward to that.”

The showrunner also teased that Season 3 will also touch on Jackie’s goal to become student body president, as well as Jackie’s friendship with Grace after their heart-to-heart in the finale. “Grace is the person that’s always on hand to help Jackie, but she doesn’t seem to have any needs of her own,” Halsall said. “She does have needs of her own, and it’s important for Jackie to realize that, too.”

Ashby Gentry, who plays Alex, is also curious to learn what will happen next in the teen love triangle. “I don’t know how they’re going to recover from all of this trauma that’s just ensued,” he explained. “You want to talk about an elephant in the room, that’s a massive one.”

When Will My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Come Out On Netflix?

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys was released in December 2023, while the second season premiered two and a half years later, in August 2025. The good news? Fans will have a much shorter wait for new episodes this time around. Season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026, Netflix confirmed.

According to the Directors Guild of Canada, pre-production for Season 3 of the show is currently underway, with filming set to begin on August 6, 2025, and finish in December.

Stay tuned for more updates about My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3.

All 10 episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 are streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.