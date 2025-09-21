When Is Sports Horror Thriller ‘HIM’ Coming To Streaming?

“HIM” Marlon Wayans character poster. Universal Pictures

HIM, a football-themed horror thriller starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, is new in theaters. How soon will it be available on digital streaming?

Rated R, HIM opened in theaters on Friday. The summary for the film reads, “HIM stars former college wide receiver Withers ( I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

“Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.”

Produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Justin Tipping, HIM also stars Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack.

Currently, the only way you can see HIM is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

When HIM becomes available for home viewing, it will first be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Generally, new films on PVOD cost anywhere between $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

HIM is produced by Universal Pictures, which generally has an 18-day to one-month window between the time the studio releases its films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD.

For example, Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth was released in theaters on July 2 and debuted on PVOD just over a month later, on Aug. 5. In addition, Universal’s hit live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon opened in theaters on June 13 and again, arrived on PVOD on just over a month later on July 15.

Other recent Universal titles, however, have debuted on PVOD 18 days after their theatrical releases. M3GAN 2.0 opened in theaters on June 27 and debuted on PVOD on July 15, while more recently, Nobody 2 opened in theaters on Aug. 15 and arrived on PVOD on Sept. 2.

If HIM follows the same digital release pattern as the above titles, then viewers can expect the film to arrive on PVOD anytime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, since new films generally debut on streaming on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘HIM’ First?

Since HIM is a Universal Pictures release, the film’s Pay 1 window automatically goes to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform.

Typically, it takes three to four months from the time Universal’s films open in theaters to the time they arrive on Peacock.

For example, M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to arrive on streaming video on demand on Peacock on Sept. 26, nearly three months after it opened in theaters on June 27. However, How to Train Your Dragon is set to debut on Peacock on Oct. 10, almost four months after it began its theatrical run on June 13.

Should HIM follow the same SVOD release title as the above titles, the film should arrive on Peacock anytime between Dec. 19 and Jan. 16, 2026, since new films on the streaming platform generally are released on Fridays.

HIM is new in theaters.

