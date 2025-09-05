When Is The 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide

2025/09/05 06:11
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari poses for a picture on the podium, with the fans down on the track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix and the final European race of the season from September 5-7.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has opened up a 34-point lead over his teammate and title rival Lando Norris after the latter had a shocking retirement last time out in Zandvoort.

The Briton’s setback allowed Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls to secure his maiden podium finish, coming in third behind home hero Max Verstappen and race winner Piastri.

Elsewhere, Ferrari endured a nightmare outing, with Lewis Hamilton crashing out at Turn 3 and Charles Leclerc also retiring after being hit by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in the exact same corner.

To make matters worse, Hamilton was then handed a five-grid penalty for this weekend’s race for not slowing down enough under double waved yellow flags during the reconnaissance laps in Zandvoort.

Now heading to the Scuderia’s home turf, the seven-time world champion hopes to bounce back and deliver a strong performance in his first Monza outing as a Ferrari driver, while Leclerc is bidding to replicate the sensational win he secured there a year ago.

Norris will also be looking to rebound and close in on Piastri, who aims to run away with the championship lead as they head into the final nine rounds of the season.

F1 Autodromo Nazionale Monza Circuit

  • First Grand Prix: 1950
  • Circuit Length: 5.793km (3.600 miles)
  • Race Distance: 306.72km (190.586 miles)
  • Number of Laps: 53
  • Number of Turns: 11
  • Lap Record: 1:21.046 – Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari (2004)
  • Most Wins (Driver): Michael Schumacher (5), Lewis Hamilton (5)
  • Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (20)
  • Most Pole Positions (Driver): Lewis Hamilton (7)
  • Most Pole Positions (Constructor): Ferrari (23)

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule

Round 16 of the season at Autodromo Nazionale Monza kicks off with Free Practice 1 (FP1) on Friday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. local time (CEST), followed by Free Practice 2 (FP2) later in the day at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, September 6, drivers will climb into their cars for the final practice run (FP3) at 12:30 p.m. before they fight for grid positions in qualifying at 4 p.m.

The 53-lap race will get underway at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 7.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 1:30 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 7:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 6:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 4:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 5:30 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 12:30 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 9:30 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 7:30 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 9 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 8:30 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 2:30 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 8:30 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Start Times

All below start times are on Friday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 5 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 11 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 10 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 8 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 9 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 4 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 1 a.m. on Saturday
  • Australia (AWST): 11 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 12:30 a.m. on Saturday
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 12 p.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 6 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 a.m. on Saturday
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 12:30 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 6:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 5:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 3:30 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 4:30 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 11:30 a.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 8:30 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 6:30 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 8 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 7:30 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 1:30 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 7:30 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 4 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6:30 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying Start Times

All below start times are on Saturday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 4 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 10 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 9 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 7 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 8 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 3 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 12 a.m. on Sunday
  • Australia (AWST): 10 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 11:30 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 11 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 5 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 10 p.m.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Race Start Times

All below start times are on Sunday unless stated otherwise.

  • Local Time (CEST): 3 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (EDT): 9 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (CDT): 8 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (PDT): 6 a.m.
  • United States and Canada (MDT): 7 a.m.
  • United Kingdom (BST): 2 p.m.
  • Australia (AEST): 11 p.m.
  • Australia (AWST): 9 p.m.
  • Australia (ACST): 10:30 p.m.
  • Brazil (GMT-3): 10 a.m.
  • Arabia Standard Time (AST): 4 p.m.
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 p.m.
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 p.m.
  • China Standard Time (CST): 9 p.m.

How To Watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Fans in the United States can catch the live action across ESPN platforms. ESPNU will broadcast Free Practice 1 (FP1), while ESPN2 will stream Free Practice 2 (FP2), Free Practice 3 (FP3), qualifying and Sunday’s race. Spanish coverage will be available throughout the weekend on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes.

Meanwhile viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports for extensive coverage of the weekend.

In select regions, F1 TV Pro subscribers can tune in for live coverage on any device, along with the opportunity to catch up on full session replays and highlights afterwards.

Below is the broadcast information for some key territories:

  • United States: ESPN
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports
  • Italy: Sky Italia
  • Netherlands: Viaplay TV
  • Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
  • Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
  • Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
  • Austria: Servus TV, ORF
  • Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
  • China: Tencent
  • New Zealand: Sky NZ
  • Spain: DAZN
  • Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
  • France: Canal+
  • Portugal: DAZN
  • Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
  • Singapore: beIN SPORTS
  • Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
  • Middle East and Turkey: beIN SPORTS
  • Latin America: ESPN
  • Africa: SuperSport

Highlights from each day of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend will be available on F1’s YouTube channel.

F1 Drivers’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Italian Grand Prix

  1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 309 points
  2. Lando Norris (McLaren): 275 points
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 205 points
  4. George Russell (Mercedes): 184 points
  5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 151 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): 109 points
  7. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): 64 points
  8. Alexander Albon (Williams): 64 points
  9. Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber): 37 points
  10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): 37 points
  11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 32 points
  12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 30 points
  13. Esteban Ocon (Haas): 28 points
  14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 20 points
  15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): 20 points
  16. Oliver Bearman (Haas): 16 points
  17. Carlos Sainz (Williams): 16 points
  18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber): 14 points
  19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing): 12 points
  20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): 0 points

F1 Constructors’ Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Italian Grand Prix

  1. McLaren: 584 points
  2. Ferrari: 260 points
  3. Mercedes: 248 points
  4. Red Bull Racing: 214 points
  5. Williams: 80 points
  6. Aston Martin: 62 points
  7. Racing Bulls: 60 points
  8. Kick Sauber: 51 points
  9. Haas: 44 points
  10. Alpine: 20 points

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yaraelshebiny/2025/09/04/what-time-is-the-2025-f1-italian-grand-prix-heres-how-to-watch/

