Where Heritage Meets the Future of Urban Innovation

2025/09/26 20:12
Venice, a city that for centuries has been a symbol of art, culture, and innovation, became the host of Game Changer Venice – a conference that bridged rich tradition with the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of urban life. The program was moderated by Arch. Ph.D. Carlo Federico Dall’Omo, expert from the IUAV University of Venice and coordinator of the UNESCO Chair on Cultural Heritage and Urban Regeneration.

From Heritage to the Future

The opening panel explored how technology can revitalize historic complexes while preserving the authentic identity of cities. Prof. Fabrizio Panozzo from Ca’ Foscari University and Sergio Calò, Director of the Venetian Cluster, presented solutions that connected Venice’s rich past with emerging technological communities.

Game Changer Promo

Urban Energy Ecosystem

Marco Ferrero, President of the Fenice Onlus Foundation and spokesperson for the Community-CER network, showed how electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming part of sustainable energy systems, turning ecological challenges into opportunities for innovation.

Meaning and Sustainability

Sergio Pascolo, founder of Venice Urban Lab and professor at IUAV University of Venice, introduced the concept of regenerative design – an approach to urban development that gives back more to the community than it takes.

Coastlines Revisited

Coastal areas and maritime innovations were at the center of discussion with Vittorio Impallomeni (Assomarinas, Navis Software), Stefano Costantini (Santelena and Fiorita Marinas), and Alberto Carpanese (Sea the Change Srl), who shared insights on smart marinas, yachting, and digital solutions for sustainable coastal management.

Architecture Meets Artificial Intelligence

The question of how artificial intelligence and big data can shape the future of architecture and urbanism was addressed by João Fernando Saddock (H-FARM College) and Nicola Fantini (CNR), who explored the potential of more precise planning, forecasting, and cybersecurity in the cities of tomorrow.

The Power of Materials

Innovations in materials – from self-healing concrete to bioactive facades – were presented by Prof. Piercarlo Romagnoni (Venetian Green Building Cluster) and Matteo Silverio (ReHub).

Urban Technology for All

Technology for all generations was the focus of Nicola de Pellegrini (Anidride Design) and Francesco Pareti (Lubna), who discussed how IoT solutions and cybersecurity can help shape inclusive housing models.

Blockchain for Cities

A panel dedicated to transparency in urban planning and ecology highlighted blockchain technology. Nemanja Petrović (TRAKEN) and Bojan Goluh (Industry 5.0 Institute) demonstrated how real estate tokenization can pave the way for new models of sustainable urban development.

Aperitivo, Networking & Live Music X Aperol

The day concluded in true Venetian spirit – with aperitivo, live music, and relaxed networking, where ideas turned into new partnerships and friendships.

