Where Is Amanda Knox Now? What Happened After Her Wrongful Conviction In Italy

PERUGIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia’s Court of Appeal on September 30, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito are awaiting the verdict of their appeal that could see their conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher overturned. American student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, who were convicted in 2009 of killing their British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy in 2007, have served nearly four years in jail after being sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Getty Images

At just 20 years old, Amanda Knox was accused of murdering her 21-year-old roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. After enduring a media firestorm, multiple convictions and exonerations, countless interviews and publishing memoirs, Knox is once again sharing her story in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

On November 2, 2007, Kercher was found dead in the apartment Knox shared with her and their two roommates. Her throat was slit, she had multiple stab wounds and she was sexually assaulted. Knox was staying at her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito’s flat the night before Kercher’s body was found.

When Knox returned to her apartment that morning, she noticed that the front door was open and there were spots of blood on the bathroom mat. She said that she took a shower and then went to get her boyfriend, after which the police were called. Italian investigators, who were suspicious of Knox and Sollecito, pulled them into lengthy questioning. In an essay for The Atlantic, Knox recalled how she was subjected to 53 hours of interrogation from Italian authorities without a lawyer or an official translator.

“I was 20 years old, and was questioned for more than 53 hours over a five-day period in a language I was only just learning to speak. The night of Meredith’s murder, I had stayed with Raffaele Sollecito, a young man I’d just started dating. But no matter how many times I said that, the police refused to believe me,” she wrote.

Knox said that after she was berated, threatened, lied to and slapped, her sanity broke, and she started to believe “the lies” the police were telling her. She signed statements placing her and her boyfriend at the house when the crime occurred, and she also accused her boss, Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba, of killing Kercher. A few hours later, she recanted her statement, writing at the time that the confession was untrue and “made under the pressures of stress, shock and extreme exhaustion.”

Knox, Lumumba and Sollecito were arrested on suspicion of murder. (Lumumba had an alibi and was later released.) The bloody handprints and DNA of a man named Rudy Guede, a known burglar, were found at the scene of the crime, and he was arrested shortly after. Guede was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2008, but his sentence was reduced on appeal, and he was released for good behavior in 2021.

At their joint trial, Knox and Sollecito were convicted and sentenced to 26 and 25 years, respectively, in 2009. The case was appealed and revisited in 2011 after questions emerged about the procedures used to collect DNA evidence, and they were found not guilty.

What Happened After Amanda Knox Was Released From Prison?

TODAY — Pictured: Amanda Knox appears on NBC News’ “Today” show — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Knox served four years in prison and was released after her acquittal in 2011. She left Italy and returned to her hometown of Seattle, WA. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing at the University of Washington in 2014.

That same year, Knox was in legal trouble again after the acquittal was reversed by the courts, reinstating the initial verdict and sentencing Knox to 28½ years in prison. Italy’s highest court made the final ruling in 2015, exonerating Knox and Sollecito for good.

In 2015, she was working as a freelance journalist and editor for the small weekly newspaper, the West Seattle Herald. At the time, the publication’s web editor, Patrick Robinson, told The Daily Beast that Knox was approached by the paper “to give her the opportunity of a normal life.” Knox released her first memoir, Waiting to Be Heard, in 2015. In the book, Knox updates readers on her life since 2011 and speaks about what it was like to find herself imprisoned in a foreign country for a crime she did not commit.

In 2016, Knox opened up and told her story in the Netflix documentary Amanda Knox. The documentary interviews Knox and Sollecito about the events surrounding the murder and their lives since their exoneration. She also hosted a VICE/Facebook Watch video series called The Scarlet Letter Reports, where Knox sat down with famous women to “discuss the deeply personal journey of being sexualized, scrutinized and demonized by the media.”

Has Knox Returned To Italy Since She Was Released From Prison?

FLORENCE, ITALY – JUNE 5: Amanda Knox is seen before the Court in on June 5, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images

Knox has returned to Italy several times since her release from prison. As shown in several scenes in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Knox returned to Perugia, Italy, in 2022, for a secret meeting with Giuliano Mignini, the Italian prosecutor who put her in prison for Meredith’s murder.

The meeting took place after months of correspondence and negotiations between the two. The Telegraph reported that Knox initially communicated with Mignini by letter through a priest who counseled them both and acted as a go-between, before they eventually switched to WhatsApp.

They now exchange holiday greetings, family photos, personal updates and have formed a genuine friendship. “Now she has a family and a lovely baby girl named Eureka and is taking part in a worthwhile project regarding justice in the US,” Mignini told the publication. “We have different ideas about the trial that involved us, but now I have a good opinion of her.”

That same year, Knox met up with her ex-boyfriend, Sollecito, in 2022. They took a trip to Gubbio, the Italian city they were planning to visit the day Meredith’s body was found, he confirmed to The Daily Mirror.

“It was bittersweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case,” Sollecito told the site.

In the past year, Knox returned to Italy to challenge a slander conviction that remained on her record. She maintained that investigators coerced her into falsely accusing Lumumba of participating in Kercher’s murder. Despite her efforts, in June 2025, Italy’s highest court upheld the conviction, which carried a short jail sentence. However, since Knox had already served nearly four years in prison, she won’t face additional time behind bars, according to VOA News.

“It’s a surreal day,” Knox wrote on X after the conviction was upheld. “I’ve just been found guilty yet again of a crime I didn’t commit.”

Where Is Amanda Knox Now?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Christopher Robinson and Amanda Knox attend Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ New York Premiere at New York Historical Society on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage) WireImage

Amanda Knox lives in Washington state and is married to Seattle poet and author Christopher Robinson. They have two children together: their daughter, Eureka, born in 2021, and their son, Echo, born in 2023.

Knox and Robinson met at a local book launch for his book, War of the Encyclopaedists, in 2015. Knox wrote a review of his novel for the West Seattle Herald.

“I was probably the only person at the party who didn’t really know who she was,” Robinson told People. “I knew [about] Italy and some legal stuff and something that shouldn’t have happened. But I didn’t really know her story.”

Knox went on to interview Robison and his co-author about their book. The interview turned into a hangout session with scotch and reruns of Star Trek. “When we shook hands goodbye, [Robinson] said, ‘I think you’re someone I should be friends with,'” Knox recalled to People. “It was an amazing moment because that hadn’t happened to me yet, where I came home and someone I didn’t know — who I admired for their accomplishments but also thought of potentially as a peer — could be my friend.”

The pair got married in December 2018 and celebrated again two years later with a space-themed wedding in 2020.

Knox released her second memoir, Free: My Search for Meaning, in 2025. She also serves as an executive producer on The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Hulu’s new scripted limited series about her life. In the show, Knox is played by actress Grace Van Patten.

“People who have seen the series, their sort of immediate feedback is, whoa, it was more intense than I was thinking it was going to be,” Knox told NPR. She also co-wrote the final episode.

“Ultimately, the thing that I was seeking after having been ostracized and vilified and literally imprisoned was human connection,” she continued. “And I wanted people to relate to my experience. I wanted them to say, ‘I understand.'”

The first two episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are streaming on Hulu.