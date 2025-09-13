Where to Watch and Who Could Take the Title

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 07: A fan reacts as A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces signs an autograph for her after the Aces’ 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on September 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

After another historic regular season that saw the WNBA attendance record broken two and half weeks before the season even ended, there is anticipation and excitement as the league heads into the playoffs.

Where to Watch

Playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14 with Disney’s ABC and ESPN channels getting exclusive coverage of the opening rounds.

2025 WNBA Opening Round Playoff Schedule. ^Notes the Valkyries home arena moved to SAP Center in San Jose, CA instead of the Chase Center. Matthew Barresi, NBA

Who to Watch

Lynx vs. Valkyries

The first matchup of the playoffs is between the No. 1 seeded Minnesota Lynx and No. 8 Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries came in and took the league by storm, as an expansion team had never made the playoffs in their first year. Golden State also set the record for fans per game and sold out every home game this season.

However, they are up against Goliath in the Lynx. The Lynx have made it known this is their revenge tour after a heartbreaking loss last season in Game 5 of the Finals. Thus, in this matchup expect the Valkyries to shine on defense, a signature of Natalie Nakase’s epic coach of the year campaign, but most likely Golden State will come up short. The Valkyries are simply an obstacle in the path of the Lynx, a team with a chip on their shoulder.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 30: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates after scoring a three-point shot during the second quarter against the New York Liberty at Target Center on July 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What makes the Lynx so deadly? Their depth. The Lynx have MVP contender Napheesa Collier who finished the year as only the second player to achieve a 50/40/90 (shooting 53% from the field, 40% on 3-pointers and 91% from the free throw line) season in WNBA history behind Elena Della Donne’s 2019 season with the Washington Mystics.

In Della Donne’s 50/40/90 year her team won a championship, therefore the expectations are high for the Lynx to clinch the franchise’s fifth championship this season.

Beyond Collier, Minnesota also have mid-range expert Courtney Williams, three point specialist (40.9%) in Kayla McBride, and the defensive presence and beyond the arc attack of Alana Smith. In addition their bench includes Natisha Heideman, Dijonai Carrington, and Jessica Shepard.

Atlanta vs. Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts on the bench in the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Perhaps one of the most interesting matchups of the opening round of the playoffs is the No. 3 Dream and No. 6 Fever. The Fever have been riddled by injuries this year having lost Caitlin Clark on July 15 (ruled out for the remainder of the season), as well as Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Sophie Cunningham all to season ending injuries.

Despite the injury bug, the Fever ended the season with a franchise best 24 wins thanks in large part to veteran Kelsey Mitchell (20.2 ppg, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists), and second year sensation Aliyah Boston (15 ppg, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 07: Head coach Karl Smesko of the Atlanta Dream watches the action during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Atlanta soared this season under first year head coach Karl Smesko with a franchise best 30 wins. The Dream are dangerous with scoring guards Rhyne Howard (17.5 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals) and Allisha Gray (18.4 ppg, shooting 38% from three and 45% from the field). Howard and Gray coupled with center Britney Griner, Brionna Jones, and sixth woman of the year candidate Naz Hillmon.

This matchup will most likely go to three games and be one to watch as the two teams split 2-2 during the regular season.

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 1: Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream plays against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 1, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Phoenix vs. New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts with Kennedy Burke #22 and Natasha Cloud #9 after scoring a three-point shot in the final minute of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center on August 19, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 85-75.

The second matchup that has the potential to go to three games is No. 4 Mercury and No. 5 Liberty. Similar to the Fever, the Liberty have been riddled with injuries playing without Jonquel Jones for over a month, lost Breanna Stewart to a bone bruise for 13 games, played without center Nyara Sabally since mid-July, as well as guard and three point sensation Sabrina Ionescu has been in and out of the line-up.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Breanna Stewart #30 and Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty celebrate a block against the Washington Mystics during Game Two of Round One of the 2023 Playoffs at the Barclays Center on September 19, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

However, when the Liberty have their full and healthy roster, you see glimpses of the team that captured the 2024 title. The additional pieces of point guard Natasha Cloud, Isabelle Harrison, and late pick-up Emma Meesseman have been essential for the squad.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 30: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena on August 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix enters the playoffs led by a veteran seeking her first title. Forward Alyssa Thomas who has been in the MVP conversation the past two seasons left Connecticut after 11 seasons. With the Sun, Thomas and DeWonna Bonner (now also with the Mercury) competed for multiple championships but could never get over the hump and bring home a title.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 30: Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury high fives Monique Akoa Makani #8 after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to Thomas (the WNBA assist leader this season) and Bonner, Phoenix has Kahleah Copper who won a championship with Chicago in 2021, and Satou Sabally.

The game will be determined by whether the league’s fifth ranked offensive team in New York or the fifth ranked defensive team in Phoenix can weather the runs and shifts in momentum.

Las Vegas vs. Seattle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 04: A'ja Wilson (C) #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks to her teammates on the court after their 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena on September 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last matchup is between the No. 2 Aces and No. 7 Storm. The Storm have had an up and down season where they entered August losing five games in a row but were able to end the month winning six out of eight games.

The Storm are clearly talented with veteran leadership from point guard Skylar Diggins, forward Nneka Ogwumike, and defensive player of the year nominee Gabby Williams. However, they will be forced to play a red hot Aces team that has won 16 straight games to end the season.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul against the Indiana Fever in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 99-80.

The Aces started the season sluggish at best as they entered late July below .500 and in the middle to bottom of the WNBA standings. However, in true A’ja Wilson fashion, the potential four time MVP contender found another gear and pushed her team forward to take the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. She finished the regular season first in points per game (23.4), first in defensive rebounds (10.2), second in blocks (2.3), and third in steals (1.6).

Wilson is clearly the star, but she is surrounded by veteran talent in Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd coming off the bench.

This matchup should be gritty, physical and intense. Plus, there is extra blood in the water as Loyd asked to be traded away from the Storm in the off-season.

