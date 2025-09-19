The post Which Crypto Are Analysts Backing To Hit $1 First? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital rotation is currently high in the market as investors are positioning ahead of Q4. Across different investors’ search results for tokens offering explosive gains, Dogecoin, Hedera, and Remittix continue to surface. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR) are household tokens that have been in the spotlight for a long time, Remittix (RTX) is an emerging PayFi project. Analysts argue that Remittix may actually eclipse both established tokens because of its PayFi utility and growing interest. And they are also backing that RTX will hit $1 first before Dogecoin and Hedera.  Dogecoin: The Dying Meme Legend  DOGE delivered over 1000x to early investors during the 2021 meme frenzy. However, since its all-time highs, DOGE’s growth potential has slowed. This slowed momentum is caused by the reduced meme coin interest and the broader market shift to utility-driven projects. For Dogecoin to reach $1, it would need a wave of meme-driven hype or utility to create demand.  DOGE peaking at $1 means a 5x from current levels, which will require an impossible number of inflows.  Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Backed But Slow To Rise Hedera has built a reputation as one of the biggest and reliable enterprise-focused blockchains. Hedera (HBAR) can boast of high transaction speeds and low charges. However, despite the massive adoption of the network enterprise utility, the HBAR price continues to lag.  HBAR is currently trading at $0.24. For the token to achieve a valuation of $1, it would require a 4x rally, which would also require significant adoption and enhanced retail attention.  While it’s possible for HBAR to peak at $1 as adoption grows, it’s not happening in the short term, and investors aren’t patient.  Remittix (RTX), Set To Reach $1 Before DOGE and HBAR. Remittix is a PayFi solution that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.… The post Which Crypto Are Analysts Backing To Hit $1 First? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital rotation is currently high in the market as investors are positioning ahead of Q4. Across different investors’ search results for tokens offering explosive gains, Dogecoin, Hedera, and Remittix continue to surface. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR) are household tokens that have been in the spotlight for a long time, Remittix (RTX) is an emerging PayFi project. Analysts argue that Remittix may actually eclipse both established tokens because of its PayFi utility and growing interest. And they are also backing that RTX will hit $1 first before Dogecoin and Hedera.  Dogecoin: The Dying Meme Legend  DOGE delivered over 1000x to early investors during the 2021 meme frenzy. However, since its all-time highs, DOGE’s growth potential has slowed. This slowed momentum is caused by the reduced meme coin interest and the broader market shift to utility-driven projects. For Dogecoin to reach $1, it would need a wave of meme-driven hype or utility to create demand.  DOGE peaking at $1 means a 5x from current levels, which will require an impossible number of inflows.  Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Backed But Slow To Rise Hedera has built a reputation as one of the biggest and reliable enterprise-focused blockchains. Hedera (HBAR) can boast of high transaction speeds and low charges. However, despite the massive adoption of the network enterprise utility, the HBAR price continues to lag.  HBAR is currently trading at $0.24. For the token to achieve a valuation of $1, it would require a 4x rally, which would also require significant adoption and enhanced retail attention.  While it’s possible for HBAR to peak at $1 as adoption grows, it’s not happening in the short term, and investors aren’t patient.  Remittix (RTX), Set To Reach $1 Before DOGE and HBAR. Remittix is a PayFi solution that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.…

Which Crypto Are Analysts Backing To Hit $1 First?

2025/09/19
2025/09/19 21:35
Capital rotation is currently high in the market as investors are positioning ahead of Q4. Across different investors’ search results for tokens offering explosive gains, Dogecoin, Hedera, and Remittix continue to surface. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR) are household tokens that have been in the spotlight for a long time, Remittix (RTX) is an emerging PayFi project.

Analysts argue that Remittix may actually eclipse both established tokens because of its PayFi utility and growing interest. And they are also backing that RTX will hit $1 first before Dogecoin and Hedera. 

Dogecoin: The Dying Meme Legend 

DOGE delivered over 1000x to early investors during the 2021 meme frenzy. However, since its all-time highs, DOGE’s growth potential has slowed.

This slowed momentum is caused by the reduced meme coin interest and the broader market shift to utility-driven projects. For Dogecoin to reach $1, it would need a wave of meme-driven hype or utility to create demand. 

DOGE peaking at $1 means a 5x from current levels, which will require an impossible number of inflows. 

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Backed But Slow To Rise

Hedera has built a reputation as one of the biggest and reliable enterprise-focused blockchains. Hedera (HBAR) can boast of high transaction speeds and low charges. However, despite the massive adoption of the network enterprise utility, the HBAR price continues to lag. 

HBAR is currently trading at $0.24. For the token to achieve a valuation of $1, it would require a 4x rally, which would also require significant adoption and enhanced retail attention. 

While it’s possible for HBAR to peak at $1 as adoption grows, it’s not happening in the short term, and investors aren’t patient. 

Remittix (RTX), Set To Reach $1 Before DOGE and HBAR.

Remittix is a PayFi solution that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. Users send cryptocurrencies converted with a live FX rate on the app, which is then deposited as fiat to the recipient’s account.

It also has a referral program for users to earn on the platform. Users will earn a 15% reward on the buyer’s presale purchase in USDT. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live; users from the community are actively testing it.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/dogecoin-vs-remittix-vs-hedara-which-crypto-are-analysts-backing-to-hit-1-first/

