Which Crypto To Buy As Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion

Forward Industries is filing a $4 billion at-the-market equity program with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing, which allows the company to sell common stock up to that amount, is focusing on corporate purposes such as acquiring income-producing assets and expanding its Solana treasury.

Consequently, the company is reinforcing its intent to build one of the largest Solana holdings in the corporate space. The move is sending ripples across crypto charts and fueling debates on which crypto to buy as capital flows into Solana while new projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are already catching investor interest.

Solana Treasury Expansion

Forward Industries is now accelerating its Solana acquisition strategy. The equity program is granting it flexibility to purchase tokens methodically while strengthening its balance sheet. Moreover, the company is positioning itself as a treasury leader at a time when Solana is gaining ground in DeFi and blockchain infrastructure.

This development is raising questions among investors watching crypto prices today about whether Solana’s integration into treasury reserves can boost its status as a top crypto to buy.

In addition, Solana’s strong presence in decentralized finance is reinforcing its relevance. The equity program is providing Forward Industries with the resources to deploy capital into Solana at scale. Consequently, Solana is being perceived as not only a blockchain for developers but also a treasury asset attractive to institutions.

Mutuum Finance Presale Growth

Attention is shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is running its presale. Phase 6 is currently underway and selling out fast. The token price stands at $0.035, already up 250% from the opening phase at $0.01.

Importantly, this phase has raised $16,100,000 with 16,450 holders since launch. After Phase 6 closes, Phase 7 will lift the price by 14.3% to $0.04. At launch, MUTM will be listed at $0.06, meaning investors at the current level are positioned for a 320 percent return.

The project is not just about token price. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has finalized its CertiK audit, achieving a token scan score of 90 out of 100. Furthermore, a $50,000 USDT bug bounty program is live in partnership with CertiK, ensuring vulnerabilities are addressed quickly. This security-first approach is adding weight to its presale momentum.

Borrow Interest Rates And Lending Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is structuring its lending platform with borrow rates linked to utilization. When liquidity is plentiful, borrowing costs remain low, encouraging demand. However, when capital is tight, rates rise to attract new deposits and push repayment. This design balances liquidity and keeps the system efficient.

Additionally, the protocol is introducing overcollateralization to protect lenders. If collateral values drop below set limits, liquidations occur at a discount. Liquidators are rewarded with bonuses, ensuring the platform stays solvent even during volatility. Consequently, the framework is instilling confidence among those investing in crypto.

Presale Incentives And Community Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is enhancing trust and community involvement. A newly launched dashboard is showcasing a leaderboard of the top 50 holders, who will receive bonus tokens for maintaining their spots.

Moreover, the team has announced its biggest giveaway so far, worth $100,000 in MUTM split among 10 winners. Each receives $10,000 provided they submit a wallet, complete quests, and meet a $50 presale minimum. These efforts are bolstering engagement and making MUTM stand out among new crypto coins.

At the same time, stable and variable interest rate options are giving borrowers flexibility. Stable borrowing secures predictable costs, while variable rates provide lower initial expenses. This dual model is appealing to different user profiles. Therefore, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a versatile system that adapts to multiple risk appetites.

Linking Back To Forward Industries’ Expansion

Forward Industries’ $4 billion equity filing is underscoring Solana’s rising role in treasuries. Yet, while Solana strengthens its corporate use case, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a grassroots opportunity for investors searching for the best crypto to buy now.

Both developments are shaping crypto investing in 2025. However, MUTM is giving retail participants an early chance at scalable returns while ensuring strong safeguards through audits, caps, and lending controls.

For investors considering which crypto to buy as Forward Industries targets Solana, the parallel rise of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents a unique case. It combines growth potential with careful design, making it a clear option for those tracking crypto predictions and planning their next crypto investment.

