Which Crypto to Buy Now? Momentum Builds in SUI, HBAR, LBRETT, and LINK

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/23 19:10
Big names like Sui, HBAR, and Chainlink are moving in interesting ways, but the real hype lately has been around Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

With its crypto presale raising over $3.9 million already, priced at just $0.0058, and offering staking rewards around 660% APY, it’s starting to look like one of the few projects blending memecoin culture with serious blockchain utility.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Layer Brett is built as an Ethereum Layer 2, meaning it sidesteps the gas fees and congestion that weigh down so many networks. The project can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping costs to near pennies. Unlike most meme token projects that rely only on hype, Layer Brett brings both viral community energy and real-world scaling solutions.

Key features that stand out include:

  • Transparent tokenomics with a fixed 10 billion supply.
  • A presale price of just $0.0058 creates massive upside potential.
  • Staking rewards around 660% APY for early participants.
  • A $1 million giveaway and strong community-first roadmap.

How SUI is performing right now

SUI has had a strong run, currently trading at $3.34 with a market cap of nearly $11.6 billion. Its design as a Layer 1 blockchain makes it attractive for developers, and recent integrations like Phantom wallet support have expanded its reach. Still, technical indicators show SUI could be overbought, with an RSI reading of 73.4 signaling potential correction.

For anyone asking which crypto to buy now, the risk is that SUI might face short-term pullbacks. While long-term SUI growth is possible, the more mature its ecosystem becomes, the harder it is for investors to see those explosive 10x or 20x moves.

HBAR rides on technical breakouts

HBAR continues to grab attention as it builds partnerships and expands its enterprise use cases. Known for its Hashgraph consensus mechanism, HBAR promises speed and efficiency, though some traders still doubt its ability to scale at the level of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions.

Momentum for HBAR has been good in recent months, with several price breakouts giving HBAR holders confidence. But compared to Layer Brett’s crypto presale and staking rewards, the growth story looks steadier rather than explosive.

Chainlink struggles with volatility

Chainlink (LINK) has long been a favorite in the DeFi sector, powering smart contracts with real-world data feeds. At around $21, LINK has delivered consistent relevance, but price action has been volatile. A recent 17% drop reminded LINK investors that even established projects aren’t immune to sudden swings.

For those weighing which crypto to buy now, LINK remains a dependable infrastructure project. Still, it may not deliver the outsized returns that newcomers like Layer Brett are setting up for with their early entry pricing and viral momentum.

Why Layer Brett stands apart

Compared to Sui, HBAR, and Chainlink, Layer Brett offers a mix of opportunity and accessibility that’s rare in today’s market. Its presale entry point is low, staking yields are high, and the community focus feels closer to the original spirit of crypto than heavily institutionalized projects.

The bottom line: Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale

When asking yourself which crypto to buy now, it’s worth comparing the established players with emerging contenders. SUI looks strong but overbought, HBAR shows steady technical momentum, and LINK continues to power DeFi despite price swings. But the real wildcard is Layer Brett.

Don’t wait until it’s listed; getting in during presale may be the difference between small gains and life-changing upside.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
