Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term Profits? A New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rally 800%

2025/08/20 21:50
In the world of digital assets, traders often look for opportunities that balance immediate upside with long-term credibility. While discussions on why crypto is down often dominate market forums, a new project is creating a buzz for very different reasons.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently in presale, is shaping up as one of the few projects that combine low entry price, strong fundamentals, and a utility-driven roadmap. With its token priced at just $0.035 in Phase 6, the project is being positioned as a short-term profit machine with the ability to rally 800% after its market debut.

A Presale That Speaks Volumes

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already demonstrated strong momentum in its presale journey. Phase 6 is priced at $0.035, with $14.65 million raised so far, 22% of the allocation sold, and more than 15,400 holders onboarded. This presale activity highlights both investor confidence and widespread anticipation for what comes next. Unlike many new tokens, MUTM is not entering the market as a simple hype-driven asset. Instead, it is setting itself apart by combining trust-building credentials with verifiable development progress.

The project’s audit scores—95 on Token Scan and 78 on Skynet from CertiK—provide another layer of confidence for early entrants. The growing traction on social media, including more than 12,000 Twitter followers, adds to the visibility of a project that is already catching the attention of serious participants in crypto investing.

An important advantage for short-term traders is the presale’s built-in upward momentum. Once Phase 7 opens, the price will rise to $0.04, representing a 15% gain for anyone entering at the current stage. This built-in appreciation alone is attracting investors who see presales not just as speculative plays but as calculated short-term crypto investment opportunities.

Mutuum Finance

Why MUTM Is Different From the Rest

What makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) especially exciting is its rare blend of short-term and long-term growth factors. When the token lists at $0.06, presale buyers at the current price will already be sitting on significant unrealized gains. But the story doesn’t end with simple price appreciation. Unlike meme tokens that depend entirely on market sentiment, MUTM is preparing to launch its beta platform at the same time as the token goes live. This means from Day 1, holders will have a real DeFi protocol backing the token’s value.

The platform is being designed around core utilities that crypto predictions often highlight as the most reliable drivers of demand: a stablecoin pegged at $1, mtToken staking that generates MUTM rewards, and a buy-and-distribute model that will create consistent buy pressure in the open market. Together, these features set the stage for MUTM to stand out as more than just another presale story.

Layer-2 integration is also on the roadmap, making transactions faster and cheaper. This is particularly important for users in the lending and borrowing ecosystem that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to deliver. As liquidity grows and user activity ramps up, the buy-and-distribute system will continuously loop revenue back into MUTM purchases, reinforcing long-term value for stakers and active participants.

For investors seeking immediate upside, the numbers speak clearly. Entry at $0.035 ahead of listing at $0.06 already sets up a clear profit window. But beyond that, the broader roadmap positions MUTM for substantial expansion. Analysts are already pointing to the realistic possibility of an 800% rally in the short term as demand converges around exchange listings, beta utility launch, and growing awareness among retail and institutional buyers.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
