Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now For a 20x Gain?

2025/09/21 01:08
SPONSORED POST*

The crypto market is dynamic with each cycle witnessing new projects, new hype, and new narratives. For the year 2025, we have three names that are creating a lot of hype, and these are Hyperliquid, Solana, and DigiTap. All of them have their own history, applications, and development strategies in place.

A 20x multiple can be life changing, and as investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now, let’s understand each of the crypto coins and what they bring to the table.

Hyperliquid: A Bet on DeFi Traders

Hyperliquid is a project that has successfully positioned itself as a platform tailor-made for professional decentralized finance (DeFi) users. Its main feature is that it is building high-performance decentralized exchanges that concentrate on speed and liquidity as the primary factors.

Hyperliquid is filling in an important gap in the market through catering to traders who demand somewhat quicker order books without the necessity of a centralized exchange. However, most of the adoption is currently coming from crypto traders with experience rather than the people in general, so it is still a somewhat immature ecosystem.

Solana: The Layer-1 That Won’t Quit

Solana has had its share of challenges but still manages to turn up its nose at adversity. Extremely high throughput of thousands of transactions per second, accompanied by very low fees, has made Solana one of the best rivals to Ethereum. Developers applaud its efficiency, and the project has already branched out to NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 gaming. 

With Solana targeting a possible price of $250, and if that were to happen, it would be a great recovery from its past downturns. However, the scalability issues as well as Solana’s dependence on a centralized validator network are still among points of discussion.

DigiTap: Banking Without Borders

Digitap is the world’s first omnibank that shows how crypto and fiat banking can be joined together in one place. Users can get paid in usual currencies, and carry out instant conversion to crypto without any hassles. Wire money globally at extremely low rates or use physical as well as virtual cards to spend that money.

Digitap, as of now, is already open for download from the App store and Google Play store. The application seamlessly enables users through putting both crypto and fiat on the same level in one place without any hassle. Digitap’s concept is beneficial to freelancers, travelers, and beginners, who are willing to save their money through easy banking.

The Price Point and Presale Value

Solana and Hyperliquid are already well-formed projects and that’s why their coin is relatively more expensive. On the contrary, Digitap is still not out of the presale phase wherein it sells its $TAP tokens for as low as $0.0125 each. Within a few days, the presale even went over $100,000, pointing to the positive response of the early investors.

This low-priced development in the early stage is one of the differences that set it apart from the rest. DigiTap with its presale price still low is a smart move for an investor who desires to enter the market before the token catches the public’s eye. The $TAP token is for the users and not for the speculators who are to make profits from it. Anyone who is seeking a good crypto investment will surely come to the conclusion that DigiTap is the right choice.

Conclusion : Why DigiTap Has the Edge

If the focus is only on exposure to ecosystems that have already proven themselves, Solana would still be the safest bet. On the other hand, if the target is the availability of the most advanced DeFi tools, the answer would be Hyperliquid. Real-world banking combined with an early-stage investment opportunity positions Digitap as the clear standout. 

The decision of which crypto to invest in shall come as a utility and not just as a hype matter. DigiTap is creating something that is impossible to ignore – it is a project that is making way for itself in the world. A simple platform that links the fiat banking system with the crypto market makes it possible to say goodbye to multiple apps, accounts, and currency exchange fees. The presale of Digitap is already a success and users are betting on it to be the best crypto investment for this year.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale https://presale.Digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/Digitap.app 

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/20/hyperliquid-solana-digitap-which-is-best-crypto-buy/

