Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now? Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash Or Remittix?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 23:56
If you’re asking which is the best crypto to buy now, you’re not alone. The market is shifting fast. Giants like Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash still have their loyal backers, but their growth has slowed to a crawl. The real question isn’t which old name might move next; it’s which new contender is about to explode.

Remittix is answering a lot of investor questions about the future of crypto coins with utility. This  isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about securing a stake in the future. The sharpest investors are rotating out of stagnant assets and into high growth Defi projects like Remittix built to dominate, driven by urgency and fear of missing out.

Polkadot’s Parachain Problem: What Does The Future Hold For DOT

Polkadot has long promised a multi-chain future, but the results have been underwhelming. Trading around $4.25, DOT has seen little excitement for months.  

Analysts mainly ascribe recent rally to wave iii in orange, which seems to be on the verge of breaking out in a decisive manner above the resistance level of $4.68. Though there is a 30% probability that another correction low may still be formed in the green alternative Target Zone of between $3.22 and $2.31.

The parachain auctions were supposed to spark growth, yet price forecasts only see it reaching about $7 by 2025. That’s a decent gain, but not what early-stage investors in explosive presales are chasing.

DOT’s tech is strong, but its momentum has faded. With its large market cap limiting upside, Polkadot no longer fits the profile of a moonshot play.

Bitcoin Cash and the Legacy Stigma

Bitcoin Cash was created to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper, but it never shook off its “fork” reputation. Trading near $595, BCH is struggling to stand out as new payment-focused protocols take over.

Analysts predict a possible rise to $900 by late 2025, but that growth pales beside what’s happening elsewhere. BCH may have clear utility, yet it lacks the innovation and excitement that drives explosive runs. Holding it now carries a steep opportunity cost when faster, more ambitious projects are emerging.

Remittix: The Payments Powerhouse

Crypto is evolving at breakneck speed, and the narrative has changed. It’s no longer about brand recognition; it’s about solving real problems with real technology.

Forget Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash. The most exciting story in crypto right now is Remittix. Analysts are calling it the best DeFi altcoin of the year and for good reason. Its mission is to disrupt the $19 trillion remittance industry, and investors hunting the next big altcoin in 2025 are piling in.

This isn’t a rehash of old tech; it’s a working payments ecosystem moving money across borders in seconds. The Q3 launch of the Remittix wallet is set to unleash its full potential, and insiders are rushing in before the market wakes up.

Here’s What Insiders Don’t Want You To Know; Remittix Features

● Real-World Utility: Built for global borderless payments ● Security First: Fully audited by CertiK ● Cross-Chain Reach: Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies ● Deflationary Supply: Engineered to reward long-term holders ● Massive Momentum: Over $25.3 million raised with listings confirmed

The Final Countdown Is On And The Stakes Are Higher

Remittix has raised $25.3 million from over 26,000 holders and seen over 320,000 giveaway entries on its Gleam competition page. Listings on major centralized exchanges are locked in, and its referral program pays 15% back in USDT daily for every invitee who completes an RTX token purchase.

On-chain analysts say the window to buy RTX tokens at early prices is closing fast. This is your shot to ride the next breakout before the crowd catches on.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials:https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

 

