The shortlist contains the behemoth Cardano, the CeFi/DeFi bridge Ondo Finance, and the newcomer next-generation Layer 2 meme coin currently in $0.0055 presale: Layer Brett.

Given that Layer Brett is new, many wonder if it can outpace established players like ONDO Finance and Cardano.

Layer Brett: L2 revolution is the best crypto to buy now

Layer Brett stands out in the list for its groundbreaking integration of meme culture with robust blockchain utility. Layer Brett is built on an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. This gives it DeFi functionality, including the ability for developers to create dApps, launch NFTs, and do everything that is Web3.

The presale marches on, with backers entering simply by connecting their MetaMask or Trust Wallet, funding with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and then buying and staking LBRETT directly through the dApp. Early participants in the presale benefit from high-yield, Layer 2-powered staking rewards (a tad over 800% APY, but lowering over time), making it a compelling DeFi coin for those seeking both fun and function.

Ondo Finance: Giving traditional instruments blockchain power

ONDO makes traditional trading instruments like securities available for DeFi users, giving a new life to Web2. ONDO is one of the top options for investing, with recent developments including an ETF filing in July 2025, an acquisition of Oasis Pro to accelerate tokenized stock initiatives, and a $693 million treasury token launch on the XRP Ledger.

These strategic moves highlight ONDO’s strong momentum and position within the tokenized real-world assets sector, with analysts observing monthly gains of around 45%. But can it really do 25x by December? While a possibility, it is a weak one, given that ONDO has a high market cap, leaving little wiggle room for growth.

Cardano: A giant moving slowly

Cardano is well known, a blockchain that is the only peer-reviewed one. Cardano (ADA) has been slow in the last few years, and even in the current bull run, it faces stiff resistance to cross the $1 price tag.

Given the massive Cardano $31.5 billion market cap, a 25x would mean the behemoth swelling to $787.5 billion—a figure that will dwarf even Ethereum itself.

Verdict: not likely.

Layer Brett: 25x is an easy target

Compared to established giants like ONDO and Cardano, Layer Brett presents a significantly smaller market cap opportunity as a new crypto coin. With its presale price of $0.0055 and cutting-edge Layer 2 technology, LBRETT is poised for substantial growth.

And let’s not forget the massive APY, a $1 million giveaway, complete decentralization (no KYC required at all), and the utility functionality. This has created an attraction that neither ONDO nor Cardano did not even in their early days.

Analysts are eyeing a potential 25x surge by December, giving it the crown of the best crypto to buy now.

Don’t miss the Layer Brett presale

Layer Brett is not just another trending cryptocurrency; it’s a Layer 2 solution that memes deserve, combining viral energy with substantial technological backing. While ONDO and ADA offer stability and established ecosystems, LBRETT provides an unparalleled opportunity for early adopters to secure high staking rewards.

The presale offers LBRETT at an incredibly low price point, along with the chance to participate in a $1 million giveaway. Don’t miss this opportunity to get in early on Layer Brett

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Which Of These Could 25x By December According To Experts: ONDO Finance, Cardano Or Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.