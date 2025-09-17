Which One Of These Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 30x Growth; Solana, Cardano Or Layer Brett

Layer Brett (18)

Traders searching for the best crypto to buy now often weigh established names against emerging projects. Solana and Cardano have proven themselves in the market, but both are already large-cap giants. For those chasing 30x returns, that might not be realistic. Enter Layer Brett, a meme-fuelled Ethereum Layer 2 that’s starting to turn heads.

Solana (SOL): The best crypto to buy now for network growth, not explosive returns

Solana has staged one of the most impressive comebacks in crypto. After dealing with outages and the fallout from FTX, it’s now powering some of the most active ecosystems in the industry. From NFTs to meme coins like BONK, activity on Solana is booming again. Developers continue to choose it for its speed, low fees, and strong infrastructure.

Layer Brett

That doesn’t mean Solana is primed for 30x growth. With a market cap already hovering near $20 billion, it’s simply too big to multiply at that scale without unprecedented global adoption. More realistic is a steady climb as adoption expands and new projects keep flocking to the network.

Still, Solana deserves a spot on any “best crypto to buy now” list. It’s reliable, battle-tested, and still has room to appreciate. But for those specifically seeking massive multiples, Solana looks more like a safe hold than a moonshot.

Cardano (ADA): The best crypto to buy now if patience is your strategy

Cardano has always been the blockchain of academics and long-term thinkers. Its development is built on peer-reviewed research, and the Hydra scaling solution continues to evolve. Over time, this could turn Cardano into a powerhouse chain for secure, low-cost transactions. But when it comes to explosive price action, ADA has struggled to deliver.

Most analysts expect Cardano to trade between $1 and $1.50 by late 2025. That’s a healthy return from current levels, but nowhere close to the 30x traders dream of. The network has loyal supporters, and DeFi on Cardano is slowly growing, but it lacks the viral energy of meme-driven ecosystems.

As one of the most credible projects in crypto, Cardano remains a contender for the best crypto to buy now if you value stability over speed. Just don’t expect it to deliver generational wealth in a single cycle.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The best crypto to buy now for genuine 30x potential

This is where things get interesting. Layer Brett is a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer 2, combining viral culture with real blockchain infrastructure. That makes Layer Brett unique in a space where most meme coins rely solely on hype. With its presale live and staking already available through a working dApp, Layer Brett offers functionality that Dogecoin or Shiba Inu never had at launch.

Layer Brett

The price is still under a cent, which is exactly the kind of entry point that excites retail traders. Staking rewards are paying out, liquidity is climbing, and plans for NFTs and gamified features are on the roadmap. Unlike Solana or Cardano, Layer Brett isn’t weighed down by a massive market cap—it’s early, cheap, and community-driven.

For traders chasing the best crypto to buy now for true breakout returns, Layer Brett is emerging as a serious option. It’s risky, yes, but it’s also one of the few projects where 30x is actually plausible.

Conclusion

Solana offers growth, and Cardano provides stability. But when the conversation turns to the best crypto to buy now for 30x potential, both look more like steady climbs than moonshots. Layer Brett, with its meme power, Layer 2 foundation, and early-stage momentum, stands out as the only realistic contender for that kind of upside in September.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
