While Bitcoin Holds at $70K, Lyno AI Presale Quietly Builds the Next $1B AI Token

Bitcoin has stood at $70,000, and it is resilient to the swings of the market. The Lyno AI presale, meanwhile, is going quietly but quickly, with potential to be the next AI token to cross a billion-dollar valuation.

Lyno AI Presale: The Silent Surge

Lyno AI is at its Early Bird phase, where the sale costs $0.050 each token. The project sold 436,908 tokens and raised $21,845, and continues to gain traction in favor of the next stage, which is priced at $0.055. The last target price will be at $0.100 indicating that an early investor has high chances of a lot of upside. Also, presale purchasers who buy more than 100 in tokens are eligible to receive a giveaway prize in which ten investors will receive a 100K token prize, which is also a nice bonus.

A New Era in AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

Lyno AI introduces institutional-grade technology to a retail investor base using AI-driven fully autonomous cross-chain execution. This platform uses powerful algorithms to scan across a variety of blockchains, finding lucrative trades in milliseconds. In contrast to the old methods of arbitrage that deployment required costly infrastructure, the solution offered by Lyno AI is safe, fast, and governed by the community, with smart contracts reviewed by Cyberscope . The protocol is interoperable over Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than a dozen EVM-compatible networks, providing opportunities that manual traders usually do not have access to.

Why Lyno AI Warrants attention now.

Traders who follow Lyno AI predict a ruthless 2300 percent possible profit, which reflects historical precedent of successful surges in 2023 like Litecoin, which went up 100 percent. As the presale is poised to fly fast towards the $0.055 stage, the investors are encouraged to buy before the prices increase. In contrast to Bitcoin, which provides limited growth rates, Lyno AI presents an opportunity to retail players to take advantage of price-gaps in real-time in multiple chains. The risk management features are highly sophisticated, and the performance speed is real-time, which makes the platform a strong argument in favor of Lyno AI as a new market force.

Conclusion: Act Now Before the Surge

Since Bitcoin continues to price at $70K, the upcoming opportunity of Lyno AI should not be overlooked by shrewd investors. Early Bird presale will be at $0.050 and high incentives in the community such as 100K token giveaway will make it the right time to invest. The Cyberscope-audited platform of Lyno AI is set to dominate AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Investors have to rush and grab tokens until the price goes up to $0.055 and even more.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

[email protected]