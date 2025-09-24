ATOM, ICP drop up to 10%, but Zexpire gains traction with its capped-loss, breakout-driven DeFi trading model. Altcoins faced broad selling in the past 24 hours, with Cosmos (ATOM) and Internet Computer (ICP) sliding between 7 % and 10 %.…ATOM, ICP drop up to 10%, but Zexpire gains traction with its capped-loss, breakout-driven DeFi trading model. Altcoins faced broad selling in the past 24 hours, with Cosmos (ATOM) and Internet Computer (ICP) sliding between 7 % and 10 %.…

While Cosmos, ICP, and other altcoins tumble 7-10%, Zexpire targets massive growth

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/24 01:23
COSMOS
ATOM$4.13--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001728+0.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02362+0.42%
Internet Computer
ICP$4.3+0.02%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

ATOM, ICP drop up to 10%, but Zexpire gains traction with its capped-loss, breakout-driven DeFi trading model.

Table of Contents

  • Zexpire turns crypto volatility into profit opportunity
  • Zexpire’s edge: Profit from movement, not direction
  • Powered by ZX
  • Why adoption potential is high
  • Cosmos and ICP future prediction
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • ZX token fuels Zexpire trades, priced at $0.003 now with a target listing price of $0.025.
  • Zexpire lets traders profit from crypto volatility with low risk.
  • Early buyers gain the lowest entry as rising demand and supply burns drive potential upside.

Altcoins faced broad selling in the past 24 hours, with Cosmos (ATOM) and Internet Computer (ICP) sliding between 7 % and 10 %. Similar losses hit Solana, Avalanche, and Filecoin, wiping billions of dollars and dragging the total market capitalization for non-bitcoin tokens to its lowest level in three weeks.

The possible reasons for the market jitters could be a stronger dollar, lingering regulatory uncertainty, and a dip in trading volumes. Bitcoin and Ethrereum registered comparatively milder pullbacks, highlighting the heavier pressure on smaller assets as traders cut risk ahead of next week’s inflation data and a batch of central-bank speeches.

Nonetheless, the Altcoin Season Index remains firmly above 60, signalling the possibility of an impending recovery of the market. Under these conditions, low-cost coins like ZX often become frontrunners.

Zexpire turns crypto volatility into profit opportunity

The crypto market is notorious for extreme swings, with volatility higher than in any other financial sector.

For traders, this has long been a double-edged sword. Sudden price moves can wipe out balances overnight, triggering margin calls and cascading liquidations.

Now imagine trading crypto without margin calls, without forced liquidations — a fixed-risk setup where all that is staked can be lost. In this model, volatility shifts from being a threat to becoming the very source of profit.

While Cosmos, ICP, and other altcoins tumble 7-10%, Zexpire targets massive growth - 2

Zexpire’s edge: Profit from movement, not direction

Zexpire introduces a unique approach to volatility trading. Unlike traditional platforms, there’s no need to predict whether prices will rise or fall. All that matters is movement. 

Will BTC break out of the chosen range? If it does — it’s a win.

And because crypto prices move faster than most traditional assets like stock indices, opportunities arise more often.

Powered by ZX

Trading on Zexpire requires its native token, ZX, which is now offered in an early funding round at a steep discount:

  • Current price: $0.003
  • Planned listing price: $0.025 (nearly 8x higher)
While Cosmos, ICP, and other altcoins tumble 7-10%, Zexpire targets massive growth - 3

Why adoption potential is high

Zexpire reflects the reality of crypto markets: fast, volatile, and unpredictable. By enabling traders to earn from volatility instead of suffering from it, the platform solves a pain point that has plagued the industry for years.

With trading activity driving demand for ZX, and deflationary mechanics reducing supply, the setup is clear: early entry at seed prices positions ZX for exponential upside if adoption accelerates.

ZX Rises with each stage — buy now for the steepest discounts.

Cosmos and ICP future prediction

Cosmos aims to revolutionize blockchain interoperability through its Internet of Blockchains concept, leveraging the Cosmos Hub for secure seamless communication across more than 249 interchain apps and services. 

Key technologies like Tendermint and the Cosmos SDK make it easier to create custom blockchain solutions. The ATOM token native to the Cosmos Hub pays fees, supports network security through staking, and drives on chain governance.

While Cosmos, ICP, and other altcoins tumble 7-10%, Zexpire targets massive growth - 4

On March 24 2024 founder Dominic Williams said ICP had cleared three billion blocks, claiming the chain now handles more blocks than all rivals combined. The boast did not keep the token from sliding; it later climbed to more than $15 in December but fell back to about $8.80 by Jan. 29 2025. CCN projections made that day outlined a 2025 span of $5.54 to $8.30, a 2026 band of $4.27 to $6.40, and a long-term 2030 range of $1.57 to $2.36, setting the stage for fresh scrutiny of the coin’s present trend and near-term hurdles.

While Cosmos, ICP, and other altcoins tumble 7-10%, Zexpire targets massive growth - 5

ICP trades between $4.56 and $4.92 today, down about 10% in a week, 21% in a month, and nearly 30% over six months. The 10-day average sits at $4.52 while the 100-day average hovers at $4.77, showing short-term bids edging above recent support yet still under longer-term pressure. An RSI of 18.52 and a stochastic reading near 25 point to oversold conditions, though a negative MACD keeps caution in play. 

Conclusion

ATOM and ICP sank between seven and ten percent in the latest session, dragging the wider market lower. Selling pressure spread fast as traders cut risk, yet both networks keep logging steady user activity and code upgrades, hinting at solid cores despite the slide.

Attention is shifting to Zexpire, the first DeFi venue that turns price swings into a gain path. Users make one click to call whether Bitcoin stays in a set band or breaks out that day. Losses are capped, with no liquidations or margin calls. Every play runs on ZX, the native token that powers fees, discounts, and regular buybacks, rewarding early holders. Taking a stake in ZX now places traders at the front of a token with built-in demand, while the ongoing progress of ATOM and ICP represents a promising opportunity too.

For more information, visit the official website, Telegram, or X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership