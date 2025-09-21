The post While Ethereum & Solana Shuffle Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 18:00 BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price nears its end, with just 24 hours remaining. With over $410M already secured, BlockDAG is outshining Ethereum and Solana as investors rush to buy before exchange pricing resets. Ethereum (ETH) is holding steady near $4,520 with strong support around $4,450 despite ongoing market volatility. A breakout above $4,600 could set the stage for a move toward $4,800, keeping ETH firmly in the spotlight among top crypto assets. Solana (SOL) is also drawing attention as heavy institutional buying continues to boost its network presence and staking strength. BlockDAG is where the real urgency lies. Its presale has already raised nearly $410 million, selling over 26.3 billion coins at a flat $0.0013 Batch 30 price, leaving only 20% of the $600 million target. This rare flat-rate entry is closing fast, and history shows final presale stages accelerate sharply as late buyers rush to secure the last discounted supply before exchange pricing takes over. Ethereum Price Holds Firm as $4,600 Breakout Looms Ethereum is trading near $4,520 after building strong support around $4,450, holding steady despite recent volatility. Price action shows consolidation within a narrow range, with buyers defending key levels even as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on broader markets. Immediate resistance lies between $4,600 and $4,650, while failure to hold the $4,450 zone could invite deeper correction toward $4,200. The setup signals a potential breakout. A move above $4,600 with strong volume could open the path toward $4,800 and possibly $4,900. RSI levels around 60 show healthy momentum, while widening Bollinger Bands point to upcoming volatility. Ethereum’s stability above major supports and its ability to absorb selling pressure make it a key crypto to watch for the next decisive move. Forward Industries’ $1.58B Solana Bet Reshapes Market Confidence Forward Industries shocked both traditional… The post While Ethereum & Solana Shuffle Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 18:00 BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price nears its end, with just 24 hours remaining. With over $410M already secured, BlockDAG is outshining Ethereum and Solana as investors rush to buy before exchange pricing resets. Ethereum (ETH) is holding steady near $4,520 with strong support around $4,450 despite ongoing market volatility. A breakout above $4,600 could set the stage for a move toward $4,800, keeping ETH firmly in the spotlight among top crypto assets. Solana (SOL) is also drawing attention as heavy institutional buying continues to boost its network presence and staking strength. BlockDAG is where the real urgency lies. Its presale has already raised nearly $410 million, selling over 26.3 billion coins at a flat $0.0013 Batch 30 price, leaving only 20% of the $600 million target. This rare flat-rate entry is closing fast, and history shows final presale stages accelerate sharply as late buyers rush to secure the last discounted supply before exchange pricing takes over. Ethereum Price Holds Firm as $4,600 Breakout Looms Ethereum is trading near $4,520 after building strong support around $4,450, holding steady despite recent volatility. Price action shows consolidation within a narrow range, with buyers defending key levels even as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on broader markets. Immediate resistance lies between $4,600 and $4,650, while failure to hold the $4,450 zone could invite deeper correction toward $4,200. The setup signals a potential breakout. A move above $4,600 with strong volume could open the path toward $4,800 and possibly $4,900. RSI levels around 60 show healthy momentum, while widening Bollinger Bands point to upcoming volatility. Ethereum’s stability above major supports and its ability to absorb selling pressure make it a key crypto to watch for the next decisive move. Forward Industries’ $1.58B Solana Bet Reshapes Market Confidence Forward Industries shocked both traditional…

While Ethereum & Solana Shuffle Positions

2025/09/21
  21 September 2025
  18:00

BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price nears its end, with just 24 hours remaining. With over $410M already secured, BlockDAG is outshining Ethereum and Solana as investors rush to buy before exchange pricing resets.

Ethereum (ETH) is holding steady near $4,520 with strong support around $4,450 despite ongoing market volatility. A breakout above $4,600 could set the stage for a move toward $4,800, keeping ETH firmly in the spotlight among top crypto assets. Solana (SOL) is also drawing attention as heavy institutional buying continues to boost its network presence and staking strength.

BlockDAG is where the real urgency lies. Its presale has already raised nearly $410 million, selling over 26.3 billion coins at a flat $0.0013 Batch 30 price, leaving only 20% of the $600 million target. This rare flat-rate entry is closing fast, and history shows final presale stages accelerate sharply as late buyers rush to secure the last discounted supply before exchange pricing takes over.

Ethereum Price Holds Firm as $4,600 Breakout Looms

Ethereum is trading near $4,520 after building strong support around $4,450, holding steady despite recent volatility. Price action shows consolidation within a narrow range, with buyers defending key levels even as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on broader markets. Immediate resistance lies between $4,600 and $4,650, while failure to hold the $4,450 zone could invite deeper correction toward $4,200.

The setup signals a potential breakout. A move above $4,600 with strong volume could open the path toward $4,800 and possibly $4,900. RSI levels around 60 show healthy momentum, while widening Bollinger Bands point to upcoming volatility. Ethereum’s stability above major supports and its ability to absorb selling pressure make it a key crypto to watch for the next decisive move.

Forward Industries’ $1.58B Solana Bet Reshapes Market Confidence

Forward Industries shocked both traditional markets and the crypto sector by purchasing 6.82 million Solana (SOL) worth $1.58 billion, instantly becoming the largest public company holder of the token. The Nasdaq-listed firm revealed an average buy price of $232 per SOL, funding the move primarily through a $1.65 billion private investment round completed the same day. The acquisition gives Forward significant influence over Solana’s network and positions it as a major institutional player in crypto.

The company confirmed that all Solana holdings are now staked, generating yield while deepening its role in the ecosystem. The news sent Forward’s stock price up more than 27% to $36.58, while Solana briefly dipped before finishing the week 10% higher, reflecting growing market confidence.

BlockDAG Nears $600M as $0.0013 Presale Slips Away in 24 Hours

BlockDAG’s record-breaking presale is entering its final stretch, and the numbers leave no room for delay. The project has already secured nearly $410 million, selling over 26.3 billion BDAG coins, which means only $190 million separates the presale from its hard cap of $600 million. With the presale now 70% complete, the flat $0.0013 Batch 30 price is the last guaranteed entry before exchange trading resets the market. This price is going to end in 24 hours.

This stage of a presale historically moves fastest, as late buyers rush in once the deadline becomes obvious. Every million raised now cuts deeper into the remaining supply, tightening the window for those still on the sidelines. Unlike typical early-stage projects, BlockDAG has already proven traction with 312,000 holders, nearly 20k miners shipped, and over 3 million X1 mobile miners actively engaged before its exchange debut.

Once the $600 million cap is reached, the $0.0013 price disappears and market-driven exchange rates take over. BlockDAG’s accelerating growth and shrinking runway create a rare chance to buy into a live, expanding ecosystem before the next price era begins. Waiting means paying whatever the open market demands after the presale closes.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum’s steady technical levels and Solana’s rising institutional participation keep them relevant, but neither matches BlockDAG’s presale momentum. ETH and SOL still rely on market sentiment for their next moves, while BlockDAG offers a flat $0.0013 price and a clear funding deadline. Its live adoption and accelerating growth create a unique chance to buy before the market sets higher prices.

BlockDAG already counts 312,000 holders, nearly 20k miners shipped, and over 3 million X1 mobile miners active before trading begins. With 70% of the $600 million presale complete and only $190 million left to raise, the $0.0013 price will soon disappear. Investors looking for the most compelling opportunity among top crypto assets face a simple choice: act now or pay higher exchange rates when the presale ends.

