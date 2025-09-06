While Experts See DOGE Hitting $1, a Little-Known $0.006 Coin Aims to Lead the Next Meme Coin Wave

Dogecoin’s price projection has gained attention as analysts forecast it reaching the $1 level. However, another token, currently trading at mere cents, quietly generates momentum. Some believe this contender could emerge as the leading meme coin. Its accelerating growth attracts renewed interest and captures market attention.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

TradingView

Source:

Dogecoin now trades inside a narrow band of $0.2011-$0.2304. The coin lost 3.17% over the last 7 days, trimming the recent rally. Price hugs the 10-day average at $0.215. A momentum reading above 80 hints that buyers are still active, yet the mood is cautious near the top of the range.

Over the past month DOGE is up 8.61%, and the 6-month score shows a 12.27% climb. The move lifted price above the 100-day average at $0.2147, turning that area into fresh support. Each dip toward $0.1889 has drawn buyers, keeping mid-term sentiment upbeat.

If demand pushes price beyond $0.2304, the next ceiling sits at $0.2475. A clear break could add about 12% and target $0.2768, roughly 20% higher. Failure to crack resistance may drag DOGE back to $0.1889, a 10% slip. A deeper fall toward $0.1596 would erase the 6-month gain, but the current data still favors a slow grind higher while momentum stays firm.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Conclusion

DOGE stays strong toward $1, but First All-Sport Memecoin: XYZVerse (XYZ) eyes 20,000% upside by fusing sports fandom with meme hype and offering presale access to this bull run.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

]]>