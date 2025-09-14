While Solana Stalls, Digitap Explodes Past $100K in First Day of Presale

Despite recent growth, Solana’s current price is unsustainable and is unlikely to break through the $240 mark. Recently trading as low as $180 (as of late August 2025), we could even see a strong bearish retracement developing soon.

DigiTap ($TAP), meanwhile, has launched its presale with a bang, bringing in more than $100,000 in its very first day. While Solana stalls, DigiTap raised $100k in one day and will continue to gain ground with an all-in-one banking superapp – the “Omnibank”.

DigiTap: The World’s First OmniBank

DigiTap is the world’s first omni-bank, a next-generation money app that unites traditional banking and cryptocurrency in one seamless platform. While most apps focus on either fiat or digital assets, DigiTap combines both, offering users speed, privacy, and control without complexity.

At its core, DigiTap solves the “financial juggling act”: one app for banking, another for transfers, another for crypto. Instead, it brings everything into a single, secure hub, perfect for digital nomads, small business owners, and remote workers. Key features include:

A live, fully functional app available on iOS and Android

Multi-currency IBANs and instant global transfers, avoiding an average 6.2% percent bank fees (World Bank)

Offshore bank accounts for compliant privacy and asset protection

Unlimited virtual and physical cards that integrate with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Tap To Pay

Built-in crypto exchange and secure multi-chain wallet



Backed by the deflationary $TAP token, DigiTap rewards users while ensuring long-term value. It represents the natural evolution of finance: fast, borderless, and user-focused. The $TAP token’s design strengthens the story.

Every platform transaction generates revenue, with half dedicated to buying and burning tokens. This gradually reduces supply, reinforcing scarcity. With presale staking rewards reaching up to 124 percent APR, investors are rewarded without the inflation risks seen elsewhere.

Solana Facing Immense Challenges

Solana remains a respected blockchain with strong throughput, yet it has faced repeated outages and reliability concerns. This has cooled enthusiasm, especially among investors looking for stability. Prices have also struggled to break higher, leaving many asking what are best cryptos to invest in as the next cycle begins.

While the ecosystem has enjoyed periods of rapid progress, its momentum could be slowing. Technical hiccups and questions about stability have left many wondering where the next big opportunity lies. It is also known as the home of meme tokens, clogging up the network for utility-based tokens.

Stalling momentum often signals a turning point. While Solana still has a strong base, the search for alternatives is intensifying. Digitap’s combination of real utility and strong economics stands in contrast to Solana’s slower price action. For traders asking what are good cryptos to invest in, there are a few better choices on the market.

Unlike most presale tokens, DigiTap backs its offer with a real product. The DigiTap app is already live on both iOS and Android. Users can manage fiat and crypto together, spend through Apple Pay and Google Pay, and enjoy offshore account options for privacy. This live product gives DigiTap immediate credibility.

DigiTaps’ Trajectory Looking Promising

Solana continues to face challenges, leaving its community waiting for renewed momentum. DigiTap, meanwhile, has exploded past $100,000 on day one of presale with a working app and a sustainable token model. It may be early days, but the excitement around DigiTap suggests that fresh opportunities are already here.

Moreover, the combination of real utility and strong economics stands in contrast to Solana’s slower price action and its appeal to utility-free meme tokens. For traders asking what are the best cryptos to invest in, DigiTap’s trajectory looks extremely promising.

