White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies

Par : PANews
2025/08/13 15:22
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement to pay 15% of their chip sales revenue in China to the US government in exchange for export licenses for the relevant products. The White House stated that the agreement could be expanded to include more companies in the future. White House spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt stated at a press conference that the agreement currently only involves these two companies, "but it may be expanded to other companies in the future." She also stated that the US Department of Commerce is still studying the relevant legal basis and specific operational methods, and further details will be provided by the Department of Commerce.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
