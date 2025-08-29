White House Reportedly Selects Jim O’Neill As CDC Director As Staffers Protest

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:53
SynFutures
F$0.007101-0.15%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000471-4.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535+0.80%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.47+1.43%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015563-2.57%

Topline

The White House selected Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill as the next acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to The Washington Post, tapping the technology investor for the role as former CDC leadership protested against the Trump administration and its contested firing of ex-CDC Director Susan Monarez.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan, leader of the agency’s work on emerging infectious diseases; left, Dr. Debra Houry, the agency’s deputy director and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a top vaccine official, gather at the walkout. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Associated Press

Key Facts

O’Neill has been tapped to take over as the acting director of the CDC, the Post reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the decision who said O’Neill would maintain his role as HHS deputy secretary.

Hundreds of staffers and protesters demonstrated outside the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters Thursday afternoon for at least an hour.

Daniel Jernigan, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, is one of multiple CDC leaders who resigned from the agency this week, and said Thursday’s walkout was to “get the politics out of public health” and “let the science lead us, because that’s how we get to the best decisions for public health.”

Jernigan resigned from the CDC this week alongside the agency’s chief medical officer, Debra Houry, and Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Houry said her and CDC leadership “reached a tipping point,” calling out HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s promotion of “vitamins over vaccines” and saying “we knew it was a powerful statement for the three of us to do this together.”

Protesters also took issue with the ouster of Monarez, whose lawyers have rejected the White House’s termination of the director, arguing as a “presidential appointee, senate confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her.”

Houry speaks with reporters and supporters at the walkout.

AP Photo/Ben Gray

Workers and supporters salute to departing scientific leaders at CDC headquarters.

AP Photo/Ben Gray

Supporters hold signs during the walkout. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Associated Press

Crucial Quote

Houry noted the “devastation that’s happening to our staff, our campus, the programs,” telling staffers “we won’t forget you, we’re just now going to really advocate for the great work you all do.”

Tangent

The walkout follows a shooting earlier this month at the CDC’s headquarters, where a gunman fired hundreds of bullets at the building in an attack that left a Dekalb County police officer dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/28/cdc-turmoil-white-house-reportedly-taps-new-director-amid-staffer-walkout/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08498+2.52%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Partager
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325+0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Partager
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

In the context of yield compression and bear market in the crypto market, how can investors manage risks and adjust strategies to avoid falling into the trap of blindly chasing returns.
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 14:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet