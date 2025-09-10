White House Says It Would Support Signature Analysis Of Trump’s Apparent Birthday Note To Epstein

2025/09/10 06:55
2025/09/10 06:55
Topline

The White House would agree to a professional handwriting analysis of the signature on a sexually suggestive birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein that closely matches President Donald Trump’s, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday as the Trump administration continues to deny he signed the letter.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Leavitt said “we would support that” when a reporter asked Tuesday if the administration would agree to a professional handwriting analysis of Trump’s signature and the one on the birthday card to Epstein publicly released Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/09/white-house-says-it-would-support-analysis-of-donald-signature-in-epstein-book-as-trump-denies-its-his/

