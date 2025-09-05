White Star Capital Raises $25M in First Financing Round

Key Points: White Star Capital raises $25M, led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, for North American crypto and blockchain startups.

Focus on early-stage funding to foster blockchain ecosystem growth.

Increased VC interest signals mainstream blockchain adoption.

White Star Capital announced it secured $25 million in the first round of its North American Seed Fund, led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, targeting $50 million.

The funding underscores rising institutional confidence in crypto and blockchain, potentially bolstering North American startup ecosystems and sparking heightened interest in related digital assets.

Institutional Backing Strengthens Blockchain Startup Prospects

White Star Capital announced the completion of a $25 million first round for its North American Seed Fund. This fund seeks a final raise of $50 million, aiming to support early-stage crypto and blockchain ventures. With funds targeted at North American developers, this initiative signals increased institutional participation in blockchain innovation.

The influx of funds highlights an expanding confidence among institutional investors in blockchain. The fund’s emphasis on pre-seed and seed rounds anticipates fueling innovation across blockchain and technology sectors. The investment is expected to bolster the growth of ecosystems surrounding platforms such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other blockchain projects.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights

Did you know? White Star Capital’s previous investments have been linked to substantial growth in blockchain ecosystems, reflecting potential positive impacts on future crypto startup valuations.

Ethereum currently trades at $4,271.53, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Its market cap holds at $515.60 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $36.14 billion reflecting a -4.13% decline. Notably, Ethereum’s price increased by 71.49% over the last 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights a possible shift in regulatory attitudes toward blockchain innovation, given increasing institutional involvement in early-stage ventures. The collaboration between White Star Capital and Fonds de solidarité FTQ could catalyze further development, aligning with broader blockchain trends over the past years.