White Whale Faces $13.37 Million Loss Amid Market Correction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:13
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004523-1.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,636.93+0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018495-3.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1261+5.78%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000785+0.51%
Key Points:
  • Substantial unrealized losses for The White Whale in BTC and ETH positions
  • Strong collateral base reduces immediate liquidation risk
  • Current market volatility impacts crypto investments

On August 30, 2025, The White Whale’s trading positions faced unrealized losses exceeding $13.37 million, primarily from Bitcoin and Ethereum, as reported by analyst Ai Auntie.

Despite significant losses, The White Whale’s low collateral utilization rate of 10% minimizes liquidation risk, influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum market dynamics.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Strong Collateral Shields Against Market Volatility

Substantial collateral, totaling $52.25 million and covering these positions, offers a buffer against potential liquidation. This significant collateral reserves mark a conversely secure position amid fluctuating markets, with only 10% collateral utilization to date.

Experts and market analysts continue observing The White Whale’s strategic moves closely. Social media discussions indicate heightened interest and careful monitoring of risk decisions, although no immediate industry responses have followed the recent losses. Ai Auntie emphasized the robustness of the trader’s collateralization strategy through recent communications, preserving the position despite evident market pressure. “The White Whale’s five addresses recorded over $13.37M in floating losses following the market correction. The largest unrealized loss, $13.31M, comes from BTC and ETH longs at address 0xb8b…d67d2. Collateral is $52.25M, utilization stands at only 10%.” – Ai Auntie, On-chain Analyst.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? Despite the significant floating losses recently observed, The White Whale’s high collateralization mirrors less-than-expected liquidation occurrences ever witnessed in previous volatile markets due to disciplined management.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,809.61, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.17 trillion. Data from CoinMarketCap reflects a minor 0.39% uptick within the last 24 hours but a 5.47% dip over seven days. This movement aligns with broader market corrections impacting short-term sentiment.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:07 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research team indicate that The White Whale’s strategy, emphasizing robust collateral reserves, serves as an industry exemplar for risk management. Analysts assert that despite the present economic tides, figures underscore resilience potentially safeguarding long-term outlook scenarios amid fluctuating indices.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-loss-white-whale-market-correction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.346+0.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+3.78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1658-2.06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.07914+7.92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009332-3.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal