The post Who Are Trump’s New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Candidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports surfaced today that the White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Chairman Kyle Hauptman for the position of CFTC Chair. The White House began vetting new candidates after President Trump’s initial pick, Brian Quintenz, stalled in the Senate. Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman are being considered due to their established track records, indicating a generally pro-crypto and innovation-friendly stance. White House Vets New CFTC Candidates Sponsored The White House reportedly evaluates Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman’s candidacy to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The wider crypto community welcomed the move, which praised the candidates’ generally pro-crypto stance. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 Sommers has extensive experience in commodities and futures regulation, having served two consecutive terms as a CFTC commissioner between 2007 and 2013 during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. She also has a close professional relationship with current SEC Chair Paul Atkins. Sommers has a decade-long tenure at Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy founded by Atkins. She currently chairs the firm’s Derivatives Practice Group. Meanwhile, Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the NCUA, after Trump appointed him at the start of his term. As Chairman, his priorities include re-examining the agency’s budgeting, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) use, and codifying procedures to prevent regulation-by-enforcement. The Candidates on Crypto and Innovation Sponsored Throughout their careers, Sommers and Hauptman have expressed intent on creating a path for digital assets through regulated financial structures. Sommers joined the FTX US Derivatives Board… The post Who Are Trump’s New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Candidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports surfaced today that the White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Chairman Kyle Hauptman for the position of CFTC Chair. The White House began vetting new candidates after President Trump’s initial pick, Brian Quintenz, stalled in the Senate. Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman are being considered due to their established track records, indicating a generally pro-crypto and innovation-friendly stance. White House Vets New CFTC Candidates Sponsored The White House reportedly evaluates Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman’s candidacy to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The wider crypto community welcomed the move, which praised the candidates’ generally pro-crypto stance. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 Sommers has extensive experience in commodities and futures regulation, having served two consecutive terms as a CFTC commissioner between 2007 and 2013 during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. She also has a close professional relationship with current SEC Chair Paul Atkins. Sommers has a decade-long tenure at Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy founded by Atkins. She currently chairs the firm’s Derivatives Practice Group. Meanwhile, Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the NCUA, after Trump appointed him at the start of his term. As Chairman, his priorities include re-examining the agency’s budgeting, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) use, and codifying procedures to prevent regulation-by-enforcement. The Candidates on Crypto and Innovation Sponsored Throughout their careers, Sommers and Hauptman have expressed intent on creating a path for digital assets through regulated financial structures. Sommers joined the FTX US Derivatives Board…

Who Are Trump’s New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Candidates

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:38
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.409-3.47%
Propy
PRO$0.7789-5.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016894-1.10%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002817-8.92%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007779-14.08%

Reports surfaced today that the White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Chairman Kyle Hauptman for the position of CFTC Chair.

The White House began vetting new candidates after President Trump’s initial pick, Brian Quintenz, stalled in the Senate. Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman are being considered due to their established track records, indicating a generally pro-crypto and innovation-friendly stance.

White House Vets New CFTC Candidates

Sponsored

The White House reportedly evaluates Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman’s candidacy to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The wider crypto community welcomed the move, which praised the candidates’ generally pro-crypto stance.

Sommers has extensive experience in commodities and futures regulation, having served two consecutive terms as a CFTC commissioner between 2007 and 2013 during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

She also has a close professional relationship with current SEC Chair Paul Atkins. Sommers has a decade-long tenure at Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy founded by Atkins. She currently chairs the firm’s Derivatives Practice Group.

Meanwhile, Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the NCUA, after Trump appointed him at the start of his term. As Chairman, his priorities include re-examining the agency’s budgeting, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) use, and codifying procedures to prevent regulation-by-enforcement.

The Candidates on Crypto and Innovation

Sponsored

Throughout their careers, Sommers and Hauptman have expressed intent on creating a path for digital assets through regulated financial structures.

Sommers joined the FTX US Derivatives Board of Directors in September 2022 to help it reshape the US market structure. She publicly championed the company, an affiliate of the now-collapsed FTX group, as a leader in bridging digital and traditional assets and striving to be the world’s most regulated crypto exchange.

Since his days as Vice Chairman of the NCUA, Hauptman has consistently supported the integration of blockchain technology. In a September 2024 speech, he stressed that the agency must avoid becoming “technophobic,” asserting that credit unions must welcome new technologies to remain competitive.

However, Hauptman has recognized the associated risks. Yet, he emphasized that they are an inherent part of emerging technologies.

Sponsored

Hauptman has also emphasized the practical advantages of digital assets, noting that stablecoins could modernize the slow US payments system, particularly for international transactions.

Why Is the Chairmanship Still Vacant?

Caroline Pham currently serves as the CFTC’s Acting Chairman. Trump appointed her to temporarily lead the agency from her existing role as a Commissioner.

To fill the position permanently, a candidate must receive a formal nomination from the President and a separate confirmation from the US Senate.

In February, Trump formally nominated Brian Quintenz as the CFTC’s permanent Chairman. A Republican, Quintenz previously served as a CFTC Commissioner during Trump’s first term.

Sponsored

After that, he became the Global Head of Policy for a16z crypto, making him a figure with strong ties to the digital asset industry.

Quintenz’s nomination has faced several difficulties in Congress. The Senate Agriculture Committee has repeatedly delayed a vote on his confirmation.

Meanwhile, high-profile crypto figures, including the Winklevoss twins, have publicly questioned his commitment to the administration’s crypto agenda. His previous role on the board of the Kalshi prediction market has also sparked ethical concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest.

Should Trump formally nominate Sommers or Hauptman, it will ultimately be up to the Senate to decide whether they are fit enough to serve at the front of the CFTC.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/new-cftc-chair-candidates-pro-crypto/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001534-6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Partager
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.16-9.87%
Aster
ASTER$1.8711-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-9.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Partager
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$947.8-6.78%
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11095-3.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex