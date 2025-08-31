Who Holds Bitcoin in 2025? Crypto Firm Maps Global BTC Ownership Distribution

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:24
U
U$0.0165+12.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,833.78+0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.06926-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019523+3.24%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05596-1.30%

River says individuals still own the majority of bitcoin.

The U.S.-based bitcoin financial services firm revealed ownership distribution research dated Aug. 25, 2025 in a recent post on X. The study groups supply into categories and shows the share River attributes to each, using public filings, custodial address tagging and earlier blockchain research.

River estimates individuals control about 65.9% of circulating BTC, or 13.83 million coins. This bucket includes self-custodied wallets and exchange accounts River classifies as individual.

On the institutional side, River divides holdings into businesses and ETFs and funds.

  • Businesses — a global category covering corporate treasuries and conventional firms that report bitcoin holdings — account for about 6.2% of supply, or 1.30 million BTC.
  • ETFs and funds — spot ETFs and investment vehicles that custody coins for clients — control about 7.8%, or 1.63 million BTC.

Governments are shown at about 1.5%, or 306,000 BTC, based on sovereign addresses River tracks from public sources.

Two special categories round out the distribution:

  • Lost bitcoin makes up about 7.6%, or 1.58 million BTC. River says this is inferred from age heuristics showing coins that have not moved for many years and are likely unrecoverable.
  • Satoshi/Patoshi holdings are pegged at about 4.6%, or 968,000 BTC, based on earlier research into early-era mining patterns.

Finally, about 5.2% of the supply, or 1.09 million BTC, has yet to be mined before the hard cap of 21 million is reached.

River’s research estimates as of Aug. 25, 2025, individuals hold 65.9% of BTC, funds 7.8%

In plain terms, River’s research is an attempt to map who holds bitcoin today, not to forecast future prices. The estimates are not definitive, since custodians aggregate many clients, some wallets are misclassified and ownership can be opaque.

River’s conclusion is that individuals still dominate holdings, but the institutional share is expanding, helped by the growth of ETFs and companies that now treat bitcoin as a balance-sheet asset.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/30/most-bitcoin-still-belongs-to-individuals-but-institutions-are-catching-up-research

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0943+33.38%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:30
Partager
Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral

Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral

The post Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Social media platforms, led by X (formerly Twitter), were engulfed on Friday with a bizarre and unfounded rumor claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump had died. Within hours, hashtags such as “Trump is Dead” and “Trump Died” began trending, while Google searches for “Donald Trump death” spiked worldwide. Although there has been no confirmation from the White House, Trump’s family, or government officials, the speculation alone was enough to rattle both political circles and financial markets — especially crypto. How the Rumor Took Off Several unrelated events collided to fuel the frenzy. Old clips from The Simpsons resurfaced, with users claiming the cartoon once again “predicted the future,” this time suggesting Trump’s demise. Meanwhile, health discussions surrounding Trump’s age and circulation condition (CVI) gave the claims more oxygen. Adding to the noise, Vice President JD Vance recently remarked in an interview that he was prepared to step in “if, God forbid, a tragedy” struck. Although meant to reassure, the comment was twisted on social media and interpreted as a veiled hint that something was wrong. Reality Check: Trump Is Alive Despite the viral storm, there is no evidence that the president is unwell, let alone dead. The Simpsons clips circulating online were fan-edited, Trump’s disclosed health condition is not life-threatening, and officials have dismissed the rumors as baseless. In fact, Trump has no public events scheduled this weekend, which may explain his absence from headlines. The Crypto Fallout The rumor, though false, triggered an immediate response from crypto investors. Market sentiment plunged into “fear” territory for the first time in weeks, with the Fear & Greed Index dropping to 39. Nearly $400 million in liquidations were recorded within the day, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most major altcoins slipping. This comes at a sensitive time for markets already digesting hotter-than-expected…
U
U$0.0165+12.32%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005078+10.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.355+0.79%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:05
Partager
Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone

Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Op de grafieken van Solana ontstaan duidelijke signalen die volgens analisten wijzen op mogelijke volgende koersniveaus rond $240, $260 en in een later stadium $300. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor de komende weken verder stijgen? Solana koers volgt MVRV bands De MVRV bands van Glassnode geven een goed beeld van waar de Solana koers steun en weerstand vindt. Deze on-chain indicator vergelijkt de marktwaarde met de gerealiseerde waarde van tokens. Sinds de piek van maart 2024 heeft de +0,5σ band steeds als weerstand gewerkt. Dat betekent dat holders daar vaker winst namen, waardoor de prijs telkens terugviel. Op dit moment ligt de Solana koers rond $205, dicht bij het gemiddelde dat lange tijd als draaipunt fungeerde. Als de koers hier standhoudt, ligt de volgende zone rond de +0,5σ band bij ongeveer $275. Het feit dat dit niveau al meerdere keren een plafond vormde, maakt het tot een technisch belangrijk punt voor de komende periode. MVRV standard deviation bands help anchor expectations for $SOL. Since the March 2024 top, the +0.5σ band has acted as resistance, where profit-taking outweighed demand. Price now sits near the mean ($210). If defended, the +0.5σ band at ~$275 becomes the next test. pic.twitter.com/EC3P0ttu55 — glassnode (@glassnode) August 29, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technisch patroon geeft richtpunten voor Solana koers De bekende crypto analist Ali Martinez wees op een uitbraak uit een groot ascending triangle patroon. Dit type patroon ontstaat wanneer hogere bodems samengaan met een vaste weerstand. Uiteindelijk volgt vaak een uitbraak zodra de koers boven de weerstand breekt. Bij Solana gebeurde dat eerder rond $210. Deze zone ligt nu dicht bij de huidige koers van $200 en geldt als eerste belangrijke weerstand. Daarboven liggen volgens Fibonacci-extensies koersdoelen bij $240 en $260. Pas als die niveaus doorbroken worden, komt het bredere doel van $300 in beeld. Solana $SOL breaks out of a triangle, targeting $300! pic.twitter.com/B8oJTPKdNm — Ali (@ali_charts) August 28, 2025 De candle die de uitbraak bevestigde ging gepaard met duidelijke handelsvolumes. Dat wijst erop dat bulls het initiatief hebben genomen. Bears zullen vooral mikken op een terugval onder $200. Accumulatiebasis rond $180 Naast technische patronen speelt ook de on-chain data een grote rol. Uit gegevens blijkt dat rond $180 maar liefst 18,56 miljoen SOL is gekocht, met een gezamenlijke waarde van bijna $4 miljard. Deze massale koopzone maakt van $180 een stevig fundament. Voor traders is dit belangrijk omdat zo’n concentratie van posities vaak fungeert als verdedigingslinie. Mochten bears de koers terugbrengen richting dit niveau, dan is de kans groot dat er opnieuw vraag ontstaat. Daarmee blijft $180 een van de sterkste steunpunten in de huidige structuur. Volgens Martinez versterkt dit accumniveau de eerdere uitbraak boven $210. Samen vormen beide zones een dubbele laag van steun, wat de kans op verdere stijging vergroot. 18.56 million Solana $SOL, worth nearly $4 billion, were accumulated at around $180! pic.twitter.com/1a0oi3cOFH — Ali (@ali_charts) August 29, 2025 Solana toont sterke kapitaalinstroom Naast technische en on-chain signalen is er ook bewijs van toenemende kapitaalstromen richting Solana. Analist Shardi B liet grafieken zien waarop duidelijk werd dat SOL meerdere weerstanden rond $185 en $192 overtuigend doorbrak. Daarbij nam het handelsvolume toe en steeg de relative strength index (RSI) naar hogere niveaus. Dit soort signalen wijst erop dat niet alleen korte termijn traders actief zijn, maar dat ook grotere partijen (whales) posities hebben uitgebreid. In vergelijking met andere grote tokens presteerde Solana de afgelopen weken sterker, wat bevestigt dat kapitaal naar dit ecosysteem vloeit. De combinatie van hogere volumes, sterke RSI en meerdere doorbroken weerstanden geeft de munt een duidelijke voorsprong. Dit versterkt de overtuiging dat Solana zich onderscheidt van andere assets die moeite hebben om momentum vast te houden. All the crypto money flowing to $SOL apparently pic.twitter.com/fiCuutCS9D — Don’t follow Shardi B If You Hate Money (@ShardiB2) August 29, 2025 Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+0.45%
B
B$0.69684+4.37%
Threshold
T$0.01615+1.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/31 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral

Analist ziet Solana koers richting $275 na uitbraak boven belangrijke zone

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework for Crypto Treasury