Who Is the Next MicroStrategy? Firms Are Buying SOL, SUI, HYPE

A new trend shows public companies are diversifying their treasuries beyond Bitcoin into altcoins.

DeFi Development Corp aims to be the “MicroStrategy of Solana” with an aggressive buying strategy.

Sui Holdings Group has acquired up to $450 million in SUI tokens for its corporate treasury.

A new trend is taking hold in corporate finance: companies are starting to stack high-growth altcoins on their balance sheets, looking for the next MicroStrategy. While Bitcoin remains the dominant choice, and Ethereum sits comfortably in second place, a growing number of firms are now diversifying beyond the big two and making major bets on Sui, Solana, and Hyperliquid.

Sui (SUI): From Zero to $450 Million in Corporate Treasuries

One of the fastest-growing corporate crypto plays has come from Sui Holdings Group (NASDAQ: SUIG). The company executed a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal that included as much as $450 million in SUI tokens. Initially reported at $300 million, their position has since expanded, with more room for future purchases.

Sui’s appeal lies in its rapidly growing ecosystem across DeFi, gaming, and data storage, making it attractive to both retail and corporate adopters. Market reaction has been muted so far, but the analyst said that this could be an early-stage opportunity, with more companies likely to follow SUIG’s lead.

Solana (SOL): Who Is Trying to Be the “MicroStrategy of Solana”?

Solana has also emerged as a corporate treasury favorite, thanks to strategic purchases by Upexi and DeFi Developer Corps (NASDAQ: DFD).

Upexi raised $300 million to add Solana to its balance sheet.

DeFi Development Corp went further, securing a $500 million equity line to expand its SOL holdings, already valued around $350 million.

With this aggressive strategy, DeFi Development Corp has openly stated its goal to become the “MicroStrategy of Solana.”

Hyperliquid (HYPE): From DeFi Favorite to Blue-Chip Asset

The decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid is quickly making the leap from niche DeFi project to mainstream treasury asset. Lion Group, in particular, has set up a $600 million line of capital to purchase HYPE tokens, already accumulating around $5 million worth with plans to expand further. Additionally, a new entity called Hyperliquid Strategies has committed 12.6 million HYPE tokens.

With validator programs, reward structures, and governance participation, HYPE offers both utility and exposure to the broader crypto economy.

