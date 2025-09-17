Who’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The Islanders

Love Island Games Season 2 Cast Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

Get ready, Islanders! It’s almost time to jet off to Fiji for the second season of the popular Love Island spinoff. Wondering who’s in the Love Island Games Season 2 cast? Read on to meet the returning Islanders from around the world vying for another chance at love.

Ariana Madix is returning as host for Season 2, with Iain Stirling also continuing as narrator. The spinoff brings together fan-favorite Islanders from Love Island franchises worldwide — including the U.K., U.S., France, Malta, Belgium, and the Netherlands — as they return to paradise to find their special someone.

Like the main series, Love Island Games is filmed in Fiji and broadcasts on Peacock in (almost) real time. Islanders will compete in team and couple challenges while navigating eliminations, recouplings and bombshell arrivals. Fans can vote on the official Love Island USA app for their favorite couples and have a say in which contestants stay in the villa and which ones get eliminated.

Several Islanders from the most recent season of Love Island USA will appear in Love Island Games, including Season 7 bombshells Andreina Santos, Charlie Georgiou and Casa Amor’s Christopher Seeley. Love Island: Beyond The Villa star Kendall Washington will also join the competition after his relationship with Season 6 contestant Nicole Jacky ended following his leaked video scandal.

Meet The Love Island Games Season 2 Contestants

On Sept. 9, Peacock announced the Islanders competing in the second season of Love Island Games. Below is the first round of contestants entering the villa. (Don’t worry — bombshells will be introduced as the series gets underway.)

Andrea Carmona

Andrea on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 6

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, FL

Instagram handle: @andreacarmonaa

Andreina Santos

Andreina on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 7

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, NJ

Instagram handle: @andreinasntos

Charlie Georgiou

Charlie on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 7

Age: 27

Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Instagram handle: @charliegeorgio

Christopher Seeley

Chris on Love Island Games Season 2. Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 7

Age: 27

Hometown: Fresno, California

Instagram handle: @chrisseeley_4

Garbi Denteh

Garbi on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4

Age: 22

Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium

Instagram handle: @Garbi.d

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 4

Age: 24

Hometown: Delray, Florida

Instagram handle: @zayycamp

Josh Goldstein

Josh on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 3

Age: 28

Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Instagram handle: @josh.goldy

Kay Kay Gray

Kay Kay on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 5

Age: 26

Hometown: Palestine, Texas

Instagram handle: @kaykalore

Kendall Washington

Kendall on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island USA Season 6, Beyond the Villa Season 1

Age:

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram handle: @kendallwashington

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island AUS Season 5

Age: 24

Hometown: Brighton, England

Instagram handle: @lucindastrafford

Mert Okatan

Mert on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2 and 3

Age: 25

Instagram handle: @mertokatannn

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr

Nicola on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island Malta Season 1

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul’s Bay, Malta

Instagram handle: @nicolarachelwarr

Solène Favreau

Solène on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island France Season 2

Age: 26

Hometown: Cannes, France

Instagram handle: @solene22flmrz

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique on Love Island Games Season 2 Sarah Murphy (NBCUniversal)

From: Love Island UK Season 10

Age: 26

Hometown: Essex, England

Instagram handle: @tyriquehyde

Love Island Games Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Peacock. New episodes will drop every day during the premiere week, and then, after that, episodes will be released on Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Learn more about the Islanders in streamer’s teaser video, below.