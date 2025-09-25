The post Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Survivor” Season 49 Castaways Courtesy of CBS Survivor Season 49 is finally here with a new group of castaways ready to face off in one of the most challenging reality series ever. Who are the contestants in Survivor Season 49 competing for the $1 million prize? Read on to meet the members of the three tribes: Hina, Kele and Uli. After crowning a winner in May, CBS’s long-running reality competition returns with a new high-stakes season from Fiji’s tropical Mamanuca Islands. Eighteen castaways will brave food deprivation, harsh elements, and grueling challenges as they compete to become the sole survivor and secure one of two available spots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026. This season’s players range in age from 25 to 52, and include a law clerk, an airport ramp agent, a rocket scientist, a financial crime consultant and more. In an interview with Men’s Journal, returning host Jeff Probst said the castaways endured “unrelenting heat” for two weeks, but gameplay improved after the weather conditions got better. ForbesWho Won ‘Survivor’ Season 48? Here’s The Winner Of The $1 Million PrizeBy Monica Mercuri “The back half of the season is fantastic because you can’t predict who’s going home,” he teased. “There’s no way, because you don’t know, because the players didn’t know — they were changing their alliances so fast, and it wasn’t just willy-nilly, it was all strategy based.” The highly anticipated new season of Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Find out how to watch episodes for free here.) Keep reading to learn all about the Season 49 castaways, including their ages, hometowns, current residences, and occupations. Who’s In The Survivor Season 49 Cast? In the premiere episode, participants will be divided into three tribes, each with… The post Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Survivor” Season 49 Castaways Courtesy of CBS Survivor Season 49 is finally here with a new group of castaways ready to face off in one of the most challenging reality series ever. Who are the contestants in Survivor Season 49 competing for the $1 million prize? Read on to meet the members of the three tribes: Hina, Kele and Uli. After crowning a winner in May, CBS’s long-running reality competition returns with a new high-stakes season from Fiji’s tropical Mamanuca Islands. Eighteen castaways will brave food deprivation, harsh elements, and grueling challenges as they compete to become the sole survivor and secure one of two available spots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026. This season’s players range in age from 25 to 52, and include a law clerk, an airport ramp agent, a rocket scientist, a financial crime consultant and more. In an interview with Men’s Journal, returning host Jeff Probst said the castaways endured “unrelenting heat” for two weeks, but gameplay improved after the weather conditions got better. ForbesWho Won ‘Survivor’ Season 48? Here’s The Winner Of The $1 Million PrizeBy Monica Mercuri “The back half of the season is fantastic because you can’t predict who’s going home,” he teased. “There’s no way, because you don’t know, because the players didn’t know — they were changing their alliances so fast, and it wasn’t just willy-nilly, it was all strategy based.” The highly anticipated new season of Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Find out how to watch episodes for free here.) Keep reading to learn all about the Season 49 castaways, including their ages, hometowns, current residences, and occupations. Who’s In The Survivor Season 49 Cast? In the premiere episode, participants will be divided into three tribes, each with…

Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways

2025/09/25 03:55
“Survivor” Season 49 Castaways

Courtesy of CBS

Survivor Season 49 is finally here with a new group of castaways ready to face off in one of the most challenging reality series ever. Who are the contestants in Survivor Season 49 competing for the $1 million prize? Read on to meet the members of the three tribes: Hina, Kele and Uli.

After crowning a winner in May, CBS’s long-running reality competition returns with a new high-stakes season from Fiji’s tropical Mamanuca Islands. Eighteen castaways will brave food deprivation, harsh elements, and grueling challenges as they compete to become the sole survivor and secure one of two available spots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026.

This season’s players range in age from 25 to 52, and include a law clerk, an airport ramp agent, a rocket scientist, a financial crime consultant and more. In an interview with Men’s Journal, returning host Jeff Probst said the castaways endured “unrelenting heat” for two weeks, but gameplay improved after the weather conditions got better.

Who Won 'Survivor' Season 48? Here's The Winner Of The $1 Million Prize

“The back half of the season is fantastic because you can’t predict who’s going home,” he teased. “There’s no way, because you don’t know, because the players didn’t know — they were changing their alliances so fast, and it wasn’t just willy-nilly, it was all strategy based.”

The highly anticipated new season of Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Find out how to watch episodes for free here.) Keep reading to learn all about the Season 49 castaways, including their ages, hometowns, current residences, and occupations.

Who’s In The Survivor Season 49 Cast?

In the premiere episode, participants will be divided into three tribes, each with six members. Keep scrolling to see the entire Season 49 cast, organized by tribe.

Hina Tribe

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Steven Ramm, Sophie Segreti, Kristina Mills, Matt Williams, and Jason Treul. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the members of the Hina tribe.

Jason Treul

Jason Treul, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: Anaheim, California

Current Residence: Santa Ana, California

Occupation: Law clerk

Kristina Mills

Kristina Mills, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 36

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Edmond, Oklahoma

Occupation: MBA career coach

Matt Williams

Matt Williams, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 52

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Current Residence: St. George, Utah

Occupation: Airport ramp agent

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Sophie Segreti

Sophie Segreti, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland

Current Residence: New York City, New York

Occupation: Strategy associate

Steven Ramm

Steven Ramm, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Current Residence: Denver, Colorado

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Kele Tribe

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): KELE Tribe. Plate. Plates Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the members of the Kele tribe.

Alex Moore

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Alex Moore. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Political comms director

Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Kimberly “Annie” Davis, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 49

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Musician

Jake Latimer

Jake Latimer, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 36

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta, Canada

Occupation: Correctional officer

Jeremiah Ing

Jeremiah Ing, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 39

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Global events manager

Nicole Mazullo

Nicole Mazullo, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 26

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Financial crime consultant

Sophi Balerdi

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Sophi Balerdi. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Uli Tribe

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Jawann Pitts and Rizo Velovic. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the members of the Uli tribe.

Jawan Pitts

Jawann Pitts, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Salem, New Jersey

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Video editor

Nate Moore

Nate Moore, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 47

Hometown: Clovis, California

Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, California

Occupation: Film producer

Rizo Velovic

Rizo Velovic, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Current Residence: Yonkers, New York

Occupation: Tech sales

Sage Ahrens-Nichols

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Sage Ahrens-Nichols. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina

Current Residence: Olympia, Washington

Occupation: Clinical social worker

Savannah Louie

“Act One of a Horror Film” – 18 strangers are abandoned on the islands of Fiji with the chance to win $1 million. Tribes must claim victory in the grueling marooning challenge to earn essential camp supplies. Then castaways are chosen to face off with a huge reward on the line, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Savannah Louie. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Former reporter

Shannon Fairweather

Shannon Fairweather, from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, Season 49, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Wellness specialist

Check out the official Survivor Season 49 cast reveal below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/24/whos-in-the-survivor-season-49-cast-meet-the-18-new-castaways/

