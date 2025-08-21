Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji?

The 49th edition of “Survivor” launches Wednesday, September 24 on CBS.
CBS
Mark your calendars…CBS is debuting the 49th edition of the veteran Survivor Wednesday, September 24 just as summer mainstay Big Brother is about to conclude. As the long, hot days of summer slowly fade, so too does the chaos inside the Big Brother house, which ends the current season Sunday, September 28 where the houseguests will gather one last time to crown a winner.
But there’s no time to rest.
The scheming doesn’t stop; it just shifts locations from the Big Brother house in Southern California to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. A fresh group of 18 castaways, aged 25 to 52, will leave behind the comforts of home and plunge into the unknown. No beds. No privacy. No safety nets. And a million-dollar dream.
Here is the roster of new castaways ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast:
Name: Alex Moore
Age: 27
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Political comms director
Kimberly “Annie” Davis
CBS
Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis
Age: 49
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Musician
Name: Jake Latimer
Age: 36
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta
Occupation: Correctional officer
Name: Jason Treul
Age: 32
Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.
Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.
Occupation: Law clerk
Name: Jawan Pitts
Age: 28
Hometown: Salem, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Video editor
Name: Jeremiah Ing
Age: 39
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Global events manager
Name: Kristina Mills
Age: 36
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.
Occupation: MBA career coach
Name: Matt Williams
Age: 52
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Current Residence: St. George, Utah
Occupation: Airport ramp agent
Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu
CBS
Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu
Age: 29
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness trainer
Name: Nate Moore
Age: 47
Hometown: Clovis, Calif.
Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Film producer
Name: Nicole Mazullo
Age: 26
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Financial crime consultant
Name: Rizo Velovic
Age: 25
Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.
Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech sales
Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols
Age: 30
Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.
Occupation: Clinical social worker
Name: Savannah Louie
Age: 31
Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Former reporter
Name: Shannon Fairweather
Age: 28
Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Wellness specialist
Name: Sophi Balerdi
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Sophie Segreti
Age: 31
Hometown: Darnestown, Md.
Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.
Occupation: Strategy associate
Name: Steven Ramm
Age: 35
Hometown: Littleton, Colo.
Current Residence: Denver, Colo.
Occupation: Rocket scientist
Who Do You think Will Win?
These 18 castaways are about to dive into a wild ride called Survivor where anything can happen. So, who will make it? Who will crack under pressure? And just who will be the next reality competition superstar?
Stay tuned!
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/08/20/survivor-season-49-castaways-revealed-whos-ready-to-outlast-in-fiji/