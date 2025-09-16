Why a Base Network Token Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets

Base creator Jesse Pollak confirmed today that he’s considering a network token launch. There are no concrete plans yet, but Coinbase is determined to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pollak wished to go forward at this early stage to maintain maximum transparency, leading to community hype. Additionally, Trump’s regulatory environment presents a golden opportunity to launch this asset.

Base’s New Network Token?

Base, an Ethereum L-2 blockchain launched by Coinbase, is an important infrastructure builder and home to many meme coins. However, it doesn’t have its own asset at the moment.

Today, though, Base creator Jesse Pollak claimed that developers are exploring a network token, and Coinbase’s CEO confirmed this:

Everyone involved was very clear that they don’t have any concrete plans to launch a Base network token. Nonetheless, Coinbase developers see a few reasons that this exploration is worthwhile.

Goals and Opportunities

Pollak mentioned two “north stars,” pushing the boundaries of crypto and rewarding ecosystem participation, as the key points of interest. Although Base developers don’t have any specifics around the network token’s “timing, design, or governance,” he was able to share a few key details.

First of all, developers will continue building this infrastructure exclusively on Ethereum. There may be arguments for a multichain future, but Base is first and foremost an ETH L-2.

Pollak also mentioned that the firm will be working with US regulators to develop a network token with full legal compliance.

This goal may have been impossible during Coinbase’s previous legal troubles, but Trump’s new pro-crypto agenda could create a golden opportunity for deeper US market integration.

Finally, Base is committed to developing this network token in an open and decentralized way, which is why Pollak made this announcement so early.

He discussed the urge to keep these plans secret until the team made more progress, but decided that full transparency should be a major pillar.

Naturally, this news could be huge. Coinbase is a titan in the crypto industry, and a network token for Base could provide countless new market opportunities. This exploration may lead developers to decide that a full plan isn’t feasible, but the mere possibility is creating a lot of community hype.