Why a Base Network Token Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:58
Threshold
T$0.01669-0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.506-3.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.8-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347-7.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017412-2.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-15.07%

Base creator Jesse Pollak confirmed today that he’s considering a network token launch. There are no concrete plans yet, but Coinbase is determined to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pollak wished to go forward at this early stage to maintain maximum transparency, leading to community hype. Additionally, Trump’s regulatory environment presents a golden opportunity to launch this asset.

Base’s New Network Token?

Base, an Ethereum L-2 blockchain launched by Coinbase, is an important infrastructure builder and home to many meme coins. However, it doesn’t have its own asset at the moment.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Today, though, Base creator Jesse Pollak claimed that developers are exploring a network token, and Coinbase’s CEO confirmed this:

Everyone involved was very clear that they don’t have any concrete plans to launch a Base network token. Nonetheless, Coinbase developers see a few reasons that this exploration is worthwhile.

Goals and Opportunities

Pollak mentioned two “north stars,” pushing the boundaries of crypto and rewarding ecosystem participation, as the key points of interest. Although Base developers don’t have any specifics around the network token’s “timing, design, or governance,” he was able to share a few key details.

First of all, developers will continue building this infrastructure exclusively on Ethereum. There may be arguments for a multichain future, but Base is first and foremost an ETH L-2.

Pollak also mentioned that the firm will be working with US regulators to develop a network token with full legal compliance.

This goal may have been impossible during Coinbase’s previous legal troubles, but Trump’s new pro-crypto agenda could create a golden opportunity for deeper US market integration.

Finally, Base is committed to developing this network token in an open and decentralized way, which is why Pollak made this announcement so early.

He discussed the urge to keep these plans secret until the team made more progress, but decided that full transparency should be a major pillar.

Naturally, this news could be huge. Coinbase is a titan in the crypto industry, and a network token for Base could provide countless new market opportunities. This exploration may lead developers to decide that a full plan isn’t feasible, but the mere possibility is creating a lot of community hype.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/base-network-token-coinbase-decentralized-plans/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,161.91--%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-3.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+2.78%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Partager
Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.” “In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post . “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.” Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added. https://t.co/DllC6aJYoG pic.twitter.com/Li86cNDuP8 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 6, 2024 PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration. He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b. Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo , former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role. Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump. This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy. In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues. This week, Trump named Paul Atkins , a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004119-2.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508-3.07%
Partager
CryptoNews2024/12/06 12:57
Partager
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005278-3.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Trump’s Fed Ambitions Ignite Crypto Buzz: Is a Bitcoin Price Shock Coming?