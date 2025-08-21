Why a market structure bill is ‘far more complicated’ than the GENIUS Act

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 04:56
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02669+18.83%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03395+4.81%
Threshold
T$0.01629+2.58%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07326+1.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.05232+3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10446+4.05%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0402+3.95%
Farcana
FAR$0.000335+3.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002681-6.58%

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Recent developments in Congress and comments from senators indicate that a market structure bill won’t be as easy to pass as the GENIUS Act.  

Clarity on CLARITY?

Before Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the Jackson Hole spotlight Friday, other bigwigs in the same valley gave us some regulatory tidbits to chew on. 

US Sen. Tim Scott and SEC Chair Paul Atkins shared the type of praise for Donald Trump you’d expect from a Republican leader and an agency head nominated by the president. Making the US “the crypto capital of the world,” yada yada yada. 

But between the lines, there were some more substantial soundbites.

For example, Scott — chair of the Senate Banking Committee — addressed market structure legislation. Perhaps you remember Scott, Cynthia Lummis and others introducing a “discussion draft” last month that built upon the CLARITY Act passed by the House.

It looks to define “ancillary assets” in a bid to clarify which digital assets are not securities, and it directs the SEC to “tailor existing requirements to digital asset activity.”

Eighteen Democrats voted for the GENIUS Act. Scott said he thinks he’ll have between 12 and 18 Dems at least open to voting for a market structure bill. 

But it’s “a far more complicated piece of legislation,” he acknowledged, and someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate is, in his words, “a real force to overcome.”

Patrick Daugherty, head of the blockchain and digital assets practice at law firm Foley & Lardner, agreed that this legislative effort is no sure thing. He also emphasized the difference between what the House passed and what the Senate Banking Committee revealed.  

The CLARITY Act would help layer-1 blockchain builders, for example, raise capital more efficiently and protect them from failing to register with the SEC, the lawyer told me. Crypto exchanges would also be safer from attack for trading unregistered tokens.

Side note: To the contrary, it seems crypto project leaders may have to fend off overly friendly commissioners wanting to get coffee near their hometowns.

This CLARITY legislation would give both the SEC and CFTC jurisdiction over certain parts of the industry — with regulation around this technology able to shift from one agency to the other, Daugherty added. 

Scott’s proposal puts more of the rule-making and regulation burden on the SEC. It’s worth noting, though, that the Senate Agriculture Committee — with oversight of the CFTC — is expected to soon introduce its own draft language focused on digital commodities.

“More than the stablecoin statute, either market structure statute, if enacted, will require considerable rulemaking and interpretation by the SEC and the securities bar who are following developments closely,” Daugherty said. “Will CLARITY clarify the law? Yes, but less than some would like.”

Atkins doubles down on ‘super-app’ approach

Atkins hammered home some of his “Project Crypto” priorities in a discussion later that morning — with some relating to the regulatory jurisdictions mentioned above. If you forgot the gist of the SEC chair’s broad plans:

Atkins had also noted, in the July 31 remarks, that he would help the Senate craft a market structure bill “that future proofs our markets against regulatory mischief.”

He then said Tuesday: “I didn’t come to Washington to engage in a turf battle,”

He doubled down on themes of being flexible as the marketplace and technology evolves, as well as implementing a so-called super-app approach. 

“Five or 10 years from now, things will be completely different I’m sure,” Atkins said. “And we can’t put things into little cement-surrounded pockets that are immutable.”

Friendly competition and a balance of power is key, he noted — in part to guard against one regulator becoming “too obstinate.”

Related is the super-app piece. Atkins is talking about (as elaborated on a few weeks ago), letting securities intermediaries offer a bunch of products and services “under one roof with a single license.”

Republicans previously aimed to advance market structure legislation by Sept. 30, and Scott reiterated on Tuesday the urgency of getting this done: “Executive action is not enough. Period.”

Between future-proofing this bill and getting enough bipartisan support, it seems this tall task could take longer than some hope.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/market-structure-bill-complicated

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war