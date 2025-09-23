Why Analysts Predict TAP Could Outperform SOL and ADA in 2025

Crypto News

Analysts say Solana and Cardano face limits in 2025, while Digitap’s $TAP presale with real-world utility could be the smarter play.

In crypto, attention often goes to big names such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). They have held top spots for years and still draw plenty of traders. Yet, despite their scale, both tokens are now showing limits.

Analysts are starting to suggest that the next big move could come not from these established projects but from a presale token with a bold design. Digitap ($TAP) has already raised more than $100,000 in its early stages, and some forecasts see it as a stronger play for 2025.

Big Names, Big Limits

Solana has been called one of the fastest blockchains in the market. It can handle thousands of transactions per second with fees close to zero. That speed has drawn developers of NFTs, DeFi apps, and retail-focused tokens.

But Solana has also faced technical setbacks. Its history of network outages still leaves questions about reliability. Even with upgrades, traders remember that the network has not always been stable.

Cardano, on the other hand, took a very different path. It was built with a heavy focus on research, using academic studies to shape its design. It relies on proof-of-stake, which is efficient, and its layered structure is built for future expansion.

Still, development has been slow. Many expected more DeFi projects, apps, and partnerships on Cardano by now. While the network remains secure and respected, it struggles with adoption compared to faster rivals.

Source: CoinMarketCap/Cardano

Why Digitap Feels Built for Real Users

Both Solana and Cardano have demonstrated their staying power. Yet, they also reflect a common pattern in older projects. Growth becomes harder as networks mature, and competition rises from all sides. This leaves space for smaller tokens with clear narratives and untapped upside.

Digitap is stepping into this space with a clear idea: make crypto usable for everyday money tasks. Rather than chasing speed records or complex research, it focuses on simple utility. Its core product is a money app that brings both fiat and crypto into one place, designed for people who want to spend, save, and transfer without borders.

The most striking feature is its no-KYC Visa card. In just minutes, users will be able to create a virtual card and spend crypto like cash anywhere Visa is accepted. The card will also connect to Apple Pay and Google Pay. For those who prefer physical access, plastic and metal cards will be available for ATM withdrawals worldwide.

This directly addresses a gap that many tokens ignore. Solana and Cardano are often about building ecosystems, but their tokens are rarely used for direct everyday spending. Digitap makes that its main goal.

Other features include instant transfers with very low fees, offshore accounts for privacy, and cashback rewards for using the card. These tools are especially valuable for freelancers, remote workers, and over a billion people worldwide who remain unbanked.

Inside the $TAP Presale

The Digitap presale has shown early demand for its concept. The $TAP token is currently priced at 0.0125 USDT.

Scarcity is a key part of the design. The supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens on Ethereum, with no new minting and no hidden taxes. As the platform grows, part of the revenue will be used to buy back and burn tokens, reducing supply even more.

Staking adds another layer of appeal. During the presale, staking can yield up to 124% APR. After launch, staking will still offer up to 100% APR. Rewards come from a fixed pool rather than new inflation, protecting token value. Early exit penalties are also burned, which tightens supply further.

From Underdog to Outperformer

The future of crypto may not only belong to the tokens that came first. While Solana and Cardano continue to play important roles, they also face limits from maturity and competition. Digitap, with its $TAP presale already showing momentum, represents a different angle. It is targeting everyday use, privacy, and scarcity all at once.

This matters because it reflects where investor interest is moving. From older projects with slower growth to newer tokens with practical utility, the market is shifting. For analysts looking ahead to 2025, Digitap is already being called one of the smartest plays compared to the older giants.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article