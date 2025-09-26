The post Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Summary The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected. It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%.  Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period. Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week. In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates. Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%. Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment. Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area. In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed,… The post Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Summary The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected. It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%.  Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period. Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week. In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates. Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%. Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment. Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area. In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed,…

Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:11
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007571-2.82%
Aster
ASTER$1.8063-19.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016932-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.03786-4.85%

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion.

Summary

  • The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected.
  • It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market.
  • The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week.

Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%. 

Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period.

Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement

One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week.

In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates.

Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%.

Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment.

Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area.

In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed, as this stimulates fear of missing out among investors.

Crypto market falling amid strong liquidations

The other reason why the crypto market is going down is that liquidations have jumped this week. Crypto liquidations jumped by 100% on Thursday to $585 million. 

Crypto liquidations | Source: CoinGlass

Liquidations also jumped by over 800% on Monday to more than $1.65 billion. Avalanche had liquidations worth over $9.4 million on Monday and $5.5 million on Thursday.

Similarly, Dogecoin liquidations jumped to $58.6 million and $11.8 million on the two days, respectively. 

Soaring liquidations are bearish for the crypto market, as they mean that long positions are being closed. Also, traders often stay on the sidelines when this happens. Data shows that the futures open interest of all coins fell by 2% on Thursday to $203 billion.

Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-crash-why-are-altcoins-like-avalanche-aster-and-dogecoin-going-down/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010492-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0463-11.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.518-1.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Partager
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009701-32.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Partager
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1756+487.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.8071-19.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules